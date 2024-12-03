Gavin Newsom Ensures Biden Pardon Doesn’t Derail Possible Future Presidential Run
Setting Off Alarms! Dem Jamaal Bowman Wants Biden to Pardon Death Row Murderers and Rapists

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman just can’t keep his ignorant mouth shut. We recently told you how he believes President Joe Biden never lied when promising NOT to ever pardon Hunter Biden. Now he wants Biden to issue more pardons that will set death row murderers and rapists free.

Advertisement

No, he really does! (WATCH)

Yes, that’s as insane as it sounds. But, it makes sense when you recall Democrats regularly elevate criminals over law-abiding Americans.

For the sake of the Democrat Party, you’d think party leadership would at least restrain him until his term is up.

Then again, the voters gave him their approval.

Bowman recently got primaried and lost. Hopefully, his successor knows when to keep his yap shut.

Bowman became a national embarrassment when he pulled a fire alarm in hopes of delaying a vote in Congress last year.

Bowman will never live the fire alarm incident down. It’s pretty scary that this man would gladly unleash convicted murderers and rapists upon unsuspecting Americans if there was a lever he could pull to do it. Insane.

