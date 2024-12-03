Setting Off Alarms! Dem Jamaal Bowman Wants Biden to Pardon Death Row Murderers and Rapists

Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman just can’t keep his ignorant mouth shut. We recently told you how he believes President Joe Biden never lied when promising NOT to ever pardon Hunter Biden. Now he wants Biden to issue more pardons that will set death row murderers and rapists free.

Advertisement

No, he really does! (WATCH)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman says Biden should pardon everyone on death row.pic.twitter.com/dln54r66Ab — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 3, 2024

Yes, that’s as insane as it sounds. But, it makes sense when you recall Democrats regularly elevate criminals over law-abiding Americans.

So a Democrat wants to turn murderers and r*pists lose on the American public. That sounds about right. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) December 3, 2024

The Dems loves thugs and criminals so this makes sense. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) December 3, 2024

What an unintelligent man! That makes a lot of sense. Release violent felons onto the streets. These people hate America! — Mandy Rose (@themandyrosy) December 3, 2024

Pardon the worst m*rderers in the country?

Wtf — ovrt1me (@OVRT1ME) December 3, 2024

For the sake of the Democrat Party, you’d think party leadership would at least restrain him until his term is up.

Then again, the voters gave him their approval.

This man is ignorant. How did he get elected to Congress ?? — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) December 3, 2024

Have you met Democrat voters? — IndyGal65🇺🇸 (@kmbarker31) December 3, 2024

Annnndddd this is why homeboy didn’t get re-elected. 🤣 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 3, 2024

Bowman recently got primaried and lost. Hopefully, his successor knows when to keep his yap shut.

Bowman became a national embarrassment when he pulled a fire alarm in hopes of delaying a vote in Congress last year.

Says the man who pulled a fire alarm — Irrelevant (@Cindy_youwho) December 3, 2024

"And those who pull fire alarms to interrupt congressional proceedings." — Schrodinger's Goat (@xOrwells_Ghostx) December 3, 2024

Every time he speaks, I hear fire alarms going off. pic.twitter.com/pOQCdumBDF — Slaps Stroganoff (@SlapsStroganoff) December 3, 2024

Bowman will never live the fire alarm incident down. It’s pretty scary that this man would gladly unleash convicted murderers and rapists upon unsuspecting Americans if there was a lever he could pull to do it. Insane.