Media Consumption: One-Quarter of Americans Still Swallowing Legacy Media Slop

Warren Squire  |  7:15 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Some Americans are stubbornly devoted to the legacy media. PEW’s latest poll has 77% of Americans saying media organizations are biased, just four years ago it was 79%. So trust increased a tad. That’s not good!

You can read about it here.

Legacy media hasn’t done itself any favors in the last few years. Technology has made it easier for Americans to know when they are being lied to. Election coverage bore this out.

The MRC (Media Research Center) found that political coverage was extremely lopsided in favor of Democrats during the 2024 election. You may remember ‘news’ outlets lying to you that Trump wanted Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad or telling you to not believe your own ears when President Joe Biden CLEARLY called Trump supporters garbage.

There’s more.

Legacy media love leaving out pertinent info. Purposely leaving out that a murderer is an illegal alien is a good example. Omission of details and removing context is just another form of lying.

We’re still baffled by who these media believers are.

Legacy media is not going to change. So, it is up to the public to stop giving these ‘news’ organizations their eyes, time and money. The percentage of people who distrust the legacy media needs to be much higher.

