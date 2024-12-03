Media Consumption: One-Quarter of Americans Still Swallowing Legacy Media Slop

Some Americans are stubbornly devoted to the legacy media. PEW’s latest poll has 77% of Americans saying media organizations are biased, just four years ago it was 79%. So trust increased a tad. That’s not good!

You can read about it here.

Three-fourths of Americans think media is biased: Pew https://t.co/3sWxHFRwpm — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2024

Legacy media hasn’t done itself any favors in the last few years. Technology has made it easier for Americans to know when they are being lied to. Election coverage bore this out.

Anyone objective looking at the sHill’s feed will see the proof for why 75% of Americans understand the U.S. media are propagandists.



The death of news journalism was self inflicted.



Once they chose narrative over facts and decided to use their platform to pick political… — Tess (@Tess59668) December 3, 2024

Because you are. You are a leftist publication covering for democrats while attacking conservatives — Pamela Murphey 🇺🇸 (@pmurphey47) December 3, 2024

The MRC (Media Research Center) found that political coverage was extremely lopsided in favor of Democrats during the 2024 election. You may remember ‘news’ outlets lying to you that Trump wanted Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad or telling you to not believe your own ears when President Joe Biden CLEARLY called Trump supporters garbage.

There’s more.

Often it's more about what the media leaves out, doesn't say, or doesn't cover altogether. When things are covered, people are more aware if there is obfuscation happening than they used to be. — Nomad (@NomadOfEarth) December 3, 2024

Legacy media love leaving out pertinent info. Purposely leaving out that a murderer is an illegal alien is a good example. Omission of details and removing context is just another form of lying.

We’re still baffled by who these media believers are.

Who are the 1/4 that don’t think the media is biased?



Those folks need some help. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) December 3, 2024

Alternative headline - One fourth of Americans are ignorant. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) December 3, 2024

The other fourth must not have turned on the news yet. — Peter Pru (@onlypeterpru) December 3, 2024

Legacy media is not going to change. So, it is up to the public to stop giving these ‘news’ organizations their eyes, time and money. The percentage of people who distrust the legacy media needs to be much higher.