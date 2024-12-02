Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?

Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Does Vivek Ramaswamy have a crystal ball or the psychic ability to foresee the future? A June post of his on X is getting a second look after it appears to have not only predicted President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden, but why his trial happened in the first place.

Here’s that June post.

It’s hilarious to see all the Democrats on that day lashing out, knowing what we know now.

Check out how delusional and wrong they all were.

The only hat Vivek wears is a red one.

Even back then posters were putting the pieces together.

It’s amazing to realize that President Trump was impeached for investigating things that Biden just pardoned Hunter for.

Some say Vivek’s prediction didn’t involve magic or seeing the future. This makes sense.

Others say Vivek didn’t do anything special. They say they foresaw this whole Biden pardon fiasco playing out this way before it happened as well.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughably claims that President Biden didn’t decide to pardon Hunter until this weekend. Some reporting today claims it started in June around the same time Vivek made his ‘prediction’ post.

