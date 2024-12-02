Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?

Does Vivek Ramaswamy have a crystal ball or the psychic ability to foresee the future? A June post of his on X is getting a second look after it appears to have not only predicted President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden, but why his trial happened in the first place.

Here’s that June post.

The Hunter Biden trial is a smoke screen. It’s designed to make the prosecution of Trump appear nonpartisan, yet the outcome of the Hunter trial doesn’t matter because Joe Biden can & will pardon him. The trial’s timing is no coincidence: right after the Trump conviction, but set… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 6, 2024

It’s hilarious to see all the Democrats on that day lashing out, knowing what we know now.

Check out how delusional and wrong they all were.

Where do you come up with this bull💩💩💩💩? — Johanna Millard (@draperdweller) June 6, 2024

You are absurd.

Everything is a conspiracy.

To him who lives in fear,

Everything rustles. — 9hills (@9hills1) June 6, 2024

You must have gotten fitted for a new tin foil hat. — William Baird (@Drock6141) June 6, 2024

The only hat Vivek wears is a red one.

Even back then posters were putting the pieces together.

If the laptop is real,which we now know it is,the gun charge is the least of his crimes. That is the true smoke screen. — Ice Chimp (@gulfmylife05) June 6, 2024

Trump got impeached for just asking about the crimes Hunter committed against the United States. — Paddy (@Jeff80868828548) June 6, 2024

It’s amazing to realize that President Trump was impeached for investigating things that Biden just pardoned Hunter for.

Some say Vivek’s prediction didn’t involve magic or seeing the future. This makes sense.

The thing about Vivek is, he is often so right about the Biden administration because he just thinks to himself, "What is the most corrupt scenario that could happen here?" He posts that and then it inevitably comes true. — Etherean (@ethereansinfo) December 2, 2024

Others say Vivek didn’t do anything special. They say they foresaw this whole Biden pardon fiasco playing out this way before it happened as well.

He wasn't really going out on the limb with that one. Many of us see right through the smoke. — Daniel (@dank33) December 2, 2024

I said the same thing pretty much. Any person that’s somewhat aware of what’s going on saw this playbook. — Wheelman Dan (@WheelmanDan63) December 2, 2024

it didn’t take a Nostradamus to see this one coming. — SovrnInsurgent (@SovrnInsurgent) December 2, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughably claims that President Biden didn’t decide to pardon Hunter until this weekend. Some reporting today claims it started in June around the same time Vivek made his ‘prediction’ post.