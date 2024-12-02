Still Polling Well? Nate Silver Not Done With Dem Party Despite Hunter Biden...
Video Rewind: A “No One is Above the Law!” Retrospective

Warren Squire  |  1:35 AM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

‘No one is above the law!’ We’ve heard that phrase or slight variations of it ad nauseam for years now. Usually, directed at President Donald Trump for whatever the issue of the day was that ‘journalists’, Democrats, or establishment Republicans wanted to hammer him on. Well, they had their eyes on the wrong president. Sunday evening, President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his own son, Hunter Biden. Seems some people are above the law, after all.

Now’s a good time to revisit all the times we were told otherwise. (WATCH)

Oh, there’s lots more. (WATCH)

Yes, even Uncle Joe jumped on the “No one is above the law!” bandwagon. (WATCH)

Maybe he was stuttering and really saying, “My son is above the law.” We should be ashamed for mishearing him!

Nah, he was just lying like he has his entire political life.

He was just ‘Biden’ his time to spring this one on us.

What does this mean for the legacy media that made this admonishment a daily drumbeat for years?

The inevitable death of the legacy media was already assured. This latest debacle only accelerates their end.

In the meantime, one of the favorite phrases of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats is dead.

Oh, they’ll try to say ‘No one is above the law!’ again. But, smart people will immediately counter with, “Except Joe and Hunter Biden!” or “Democrats are above the law!” Never fear, ‘journalists’ and Dems will find another go-to phrase and we’ll see them all parroting some new nonsense soon enough.

