Eric Swalwell: Trump Voters Should Hold in Biden Pardon Opinions Instead of Letting Them Rip

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell is telling Trump supporters to not even dare comment on President Joe Biden’s controversial pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. Why? Because of President Trump himself.

Yes, we’ve heard this all before.

Swalwell tells Trump supporters to 'sit out' criticizing Biden pardon https://t.co/BFBI9ctsGb — POLITICO (@politico) December 2, 2024

The Biden pardon is essentially a confirmation that Trump was right to press for an investigation into Hunter Biden and his father, Joe. It’s why the pardon covers several years.

Pardoning Hunter over a gun form is one thing..a blanket pardon for all crimes not even charged since 2014 is deep corruption. — Suburban Mom (@kathismoak) December 2, 2024

A blanket pardon covering a ten year period just confirms what we suspected all along. The Bidens enriched themselves through Burisma in Ukraine. Trump was impeached for calling for an investigation into the corruption - so no, I don’t think I will sit this one out. Gfy Swalwell — Tangier (@tangytangier) December 2, 2024

Swalwell trying to cover up the Bidens’ alleged dealings with Ukraine is pretty rich coming from a guy who was literally in bed with China.

How is it possible to bang a Chinese spy named Fang Fang and still have a position in our government? — Caveman (@SgtCavemanUSMC) December 2, 2024

Because Eric is afraid of prison. pic.twitter.com/qrc6YmE2Pb — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) December 2, 2024

Anyone who has banged a Chinese spy should probably sit out telling other people to sit out things. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 2, 2024

No one’s ever accused Swalwell of being bright. He’s in no position to tell Trump supporters or anyone that they should sit this one out.

Just when you think Eric Swalwell couldn’t say anything dumber, he does this. 🤦‍♂️ — Alastor (@BradS62313082) December 2, 2024

Weird take. I'm sure if you took a poll it would be overwhelmingly citizens without political labels disgusted by Bidens corruption. — Gmacarol2023 (@Carolyn26591696) December 2, 2024

What about people who don't support Trump? Are they allowed to criticize? — Joshua D Phillips (@JoshPhillipsPhD) December 2, 2024

As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to frame reaction to President Biden’s blanket pardon for his son as ‘Republicans pounce.’ This isn’t about party politics. It’s something that damages the entire country, regardless of how one votes. If Swalwell refuses to acknowledge this, then he’s the one who needs to sit this one out.