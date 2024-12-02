Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd...
Eric Swalwell: Trump Voters Should Hold in Biden Pardon Opinions Instead of Letting Them Rip

Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell is telling Trump supporters to not even dare comment on President Joe Biden’s controversial pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. Why? Because of President Trump himself.

Yes, we’ve heard this all before.

The Biden pardon is essentially a confirmation that Trump was right to press for an investigation into Hunter Biden and his father, Joe. It’s why the pardon covers several years.

Swalwell trying to cover up the Bidens’ alleged dealings with Ukraine is pretty rich coming from a guy who was literally in bed with China.

No one’s ever accused Swalwell of being bright. He’s in no position to tell Trump supporters or anyone that they should sit this one out.

As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to frame reaction to President Biden’s blanket pardon for his son as ‘Republicans pounce.’ This isn’t about party politics. It’s something that damages the entire country, regardless of how one votes. If Swalwell refuses to acknowledge this, then he’s the one who needs to sit this one out.

