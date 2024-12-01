Steve Cortes and Jake Sullivan Can Both Be Right About the FBI
PBS Gives DOGE Another Reason to Defund PBS and NPR

A Slice From the Past: Couple Lovingly Recreates Vintage Pizza Hut in Their Garage

Warren Squire  |  4:06 PM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

A couple has recreated an 80s-style dine-in Pizza Hut restaurant in their garage. It’s an incredible throwback to a carefree time which has many longing for a tasty return to their fun-filled youth.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Pizza Hut is now mainly a pickup or delivery option. Back in the day, it was a dining destination. Your little league team would go there after games, families would go after church, or you would just casually meet up there with friends for pizza, salads, drinks and entertainment.

Sadly, all that remains are memories.

Pizza Hut had a buffet and a salad bar. But, they also served up individual pizzas.

It was perfect for dating teenagers and older couples on a tight budget.

Going to Pizza Hut was an experience for all the senses as well.

If you know, you know.

There was the yummy pizza, the sweet soft drinks and the tantalizing aroma that greeted you at the door.

There was also the sounds of classic arcade games.

We miss those sit down arcade games where you could eat pizza while playing Galaga.

Sadly, the dining experience and the taste that made Pizza Hut are gone now.

We tried to find out more about this loving Pizza Hut recreation but the Instagram account which first posted the video has no details. The Pizza Hut of our youth may be gone, but we’re happy this loving tribute exists somewhere in our world.

