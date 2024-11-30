Is This Satire? Pollsters Celebrate Cracking ‘Trump Code’ Now That He Can’t Run Again

Failed pollsters are claiming to have cracked the ‘Trump voter code’ now that President Trump can no longer run for president again. Yes, that’s as pointless and useless as it sounds. You’d think this was satire, but they’re pretty proud of their enormous breakthrough.

Politico has the details.

After two flops, pollsters think they finally figured out Trump https://t.co/voxql7UKNt — POLITICO (@politico) November 30, 2024

Yes, this is like finding out doctors have found a way to save your infected leg three weeks after amputating it.

This polling ‘revelation’ doesn’t undo what can’t be reversed. Bravo, pollsters!

Now that he can't run again. hahaha — Cindy (@burnzyc19) November 30, 2024

Just in time for their solution to never be tested, as he isn’t running again. 🙄 — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) November 30, 2024

Yes, we’re living in clown world. The biggest clowns are the pollsters ‘journalists” turn to help manipulate and mislead voters. Smart voters have been ignoring these pollsters for years.

Wow! No one trust any legacy pollster or mainstream media…. The last 6 yrs of reporting has proved that! The propaganda & out & out lies, fear mongering etc…. Americans have woken up to election cycle political smears.. that’s my opinion — Linda (@HonestAlways2) November 30, 2024

The polls weren't wrong they were manipulated. When you sample d+8 it's bound to skew left. — Mace win dude (@mace_win_dude) November 30, 2024

Pols are manipulative tools and never to be trusted again. They are designed to fool both voters and donors. — RelentlessOne (@jack_relentless) November 30, 2024

None of the Democrat internal polls showed her leading Trump. The mainstream polls were angling for a more rosy picture than reality allowed. — Derrick Smith (@1ImperialStout) November 30, 2024

The only people surprised by Trump’s recent election win were the so-called mainstream pollsters. The outside polling agencies had Trump winning.

What utter bullsh&&. Pollsters were over sampling democrats when @KamalaHarris internal polls never had her winning. Funny how the two on X had Harris beating Trump in almost every poll except their X polls. He won every single one of them by millions of voters. pic.twitter.com/b2DjAlOx7h — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) November 30, 2024

Just go look at Atlas or trafalgar, or Rasmussen they didn’t get it wrong — Wilde Seneca (@Real_AEX) November 30, 2024

Kamala’s team recently admitted that their internal polling never had her leading against Trump the entire election campaign. This only proves that Trump voters were right to never trust the pollsters ‘news’ outlets were citing. That’s the only ‘polling’ revelation that truly matters.