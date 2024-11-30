Support Small Business Saturday: Carol Roth Explains How Crushing Pro Act and FenCen...
Is This Satire? Pollsters Celebrate Cracking ‘Trump Code’ Now That He Can’t Run Again

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on November 30, 2024
Failed pollsters are claiming to have cracked the ‘Trump voter code’ now that President Trump can no longer run for president again. Yes, that’s as pointless and useless as it sounds. You’d think this was satire, but they’re pretty proud of their enormous breakthrough.

Politico has the details.

Yes, this is like finding out doctors have found a way to save your infected leg three weeks after amputating it.

This polling ‘revelation’ doesn’t undo what can’t be reversed. Bravo, pollsters!

Yes, we’re living in clown world. The biggest clowns are the pollsters ‘journalists” turn to help manipulate and mislead voters. Smart voters have been ignoring these pollsters for years.

The only people surprised by Trump’s recent election win were the so-called mainstream pollsters. The outside polling agencies had Trump winning.

Kamala’s team recently admitted that their internal polling never had her leading against Trump the entire election campaign. This only proves that Trump voters were right to never trust the pollsters ‘news’ outlets were citing. That’s the only ‘polling’ revelation that truly matters.

