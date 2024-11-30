Rashida Tlaib Remembers the Freedom Fighters in Palestine This Thanksgiving
VIP: What I Learned About the Left While Visiting London

Flee Speech: Is Dem Party’s Solution to Debate and Dissension a Big Blue Bubble?

Warren Squire  |  6:45 PM on November 30, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok and Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay)

While America has shifted to the right, Democrats are discussing whether to shift themselves right out of the national conversation. Faced with the fearful prospect of having to defend their horrible ideas and equally horrible takes, Democrats are debating amongst themselves whether to leave entirely.

Read on.

Democrats long for the dark days of censorship on Twitter before Elon Musk unshackled the social media site from free speech-hating progressive control freaks and renamed it X.

Commenters remember.

The truth is is more balanced than it has ever been.

Even CNN agrees. (WATCH)

It’s pretty apparent that what Dems fear most is Americans being able to express their ideas and publish them essentially unhindered. This terror Dems have over average Joes exercising both their freedom of speech and freedom of the press rights provides incredible insight into why Dems are really leaving X.

We can’t force Dems to engage in debate. If they want to leave and enclose themselves inside an bubble, paint the inside a nice azure and declare its walls the sky, more power to them. Wait, ‘Bluesky’ sounds like a perfect name for a Dem echo chamber. Wonder if it’s taken, yet?

