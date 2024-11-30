Flee Speech: Is Dem Party’s Solution to Debate and Dissension a Big Blue Bubble?

While America has shifted to the right, Democrats are discussing whether to shift themselves right out of the national conversation. Faced with the fearful prospect of having to defend their horrible ideas and equally horrible takes, Democrats are debating amongst themselves whether to leave X entirely.

Read on.

Are Democrats ready to leave X for good? Conversations with insiders point to a party unsure about whether to engage with the increasingly MAGA platform. https://t.co/PyWPpr3WA6 — POLITICO (@politico) November 30, 2024

Democrats long for the dark days of censorship on Twitter before Elon Musk unshackled the social media site from free speech-hating progressive control freaks and renamed it X.

Commenters remember.

When Liberals ran X, they ran it gestapo-ly badly, giving birth to new lexicon, shadow banned, de-monetized, de-platformed.. They would not be missed if they exited ALL platforms.

-Non conservative. — ATLScene ∀ (@ATLscene) November 30, 2024

Democrats don’t like balance. They prefer inequality. Having to resort to censorship to stop apposing views . They act as though the only way to get what they want is through fear, ,intimidation ,and acts of violence.

Since that no longer works on X they must run to a safe space — Abject_Ghoul (@AbjectGhoul) November 30, 2024

The truth is X is more balanced than it has ever been.

Even CNN agrees. (WATCH)

Twitter (2022):

- 65% Democrat

- 31% Republican



𝕏 (2024)

- 48% Democrat

- 47% Republican



Seems more balanced recently 🧐



pic.twitter.com/mebd07LbTC — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 21, 2024

IT IS NOT MAGA, IT IS FREE SPEECH and they can’t handle the truth. Plain and simple. — CKLW64 (@kcasey64) November 30, 2024

Sad that an entire political party can't handle any media entity that doesn't 100% push their narrative. — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) November 30, 2024

According to CNN it’s around 50/50.

So the only reason it’s increasingly MAGA is because we got our voices back.

It would be nice if they’d just learn how to articulate their points rather than taking their ball and going home.

They’re so used to shutting us down they forgot how. — Juan d’Arc - l’inferno sta arrivando 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) November 30, 2024

It’s pretty apparent that what Dems fear most is Americans being able to express their ideas and publish them essentially unhindered. This terror Dems have over average Joes exercising both their freedom of speech and freedom of the press rights provides incredible insight into why Dems are really leaving X.

If they want to remove themselves from the global conversation, then go right ahead. All they're doing is creating a micro silo.



Not a very smart thing to do. — François Péladeau (@F__Peladeau) November 30, 2024

The journalist and media leaving X had no interest in being in touch with the ppl they want to reach. Better they leave and stay out of touch. Discourse and debate is more lively anyway. That’s actually good for a democracy. — Ms. Brown 🇺🇸 (@tinkkytone) November 30, 2024

How dare X not be a blue bubble! — David (@david_alsept) November 30, 2024

We can’t force Dems to engage in debate. If they want to leave and enclose themselves inside an bubble, paint the inside a nice azure and declare its walls the sky, more power to them. Wait, ‘Bluesky’ sounds like a perfect name for a Dem echo chamber. Wonder if it’s taken, yet?