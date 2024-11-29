Too Little, Too Late: Pro-Trump Scott Jennings Joins LA Times Editorial Board

Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Like the Titanic that’s already half under the ocean, two owners of Democrat Party mouthpiece ‘news’ outlets are futilely trying to transform their lefty rags into actual newspapers. The Washington Post owner, Jeff Bezos, and The Los Angeles Times owner, Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong, started this shift by killing editorial endorsements of Democrat Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The Democrat customer base of both coastal ‘news’ sources were not happy. Now, the Times owner is going a step further and shaking up the outlet’s editorial board.

Read on.

If you’re not familiar with Scott Jennings, he’s a conservative firebrand that appears on CNN panel shows. Usually, he’s the solo sane voice of reason in a studio full of Democrats. Here’s a good example of what he’s up against daily. (WATCH)

Some fear his new editorial duties will detract from his appearances on CNN. Honestly, his terrific takedowns of his less-informed panel commenters are the only reason to tune in to CNN. Thankfully, many post his clips to X and other social media so there’s no need to turn on a TV.

Some say he’s a great addition to The Los Angeles Times editorial board.

Some conservative commenters want to join him.

As expected, angry Democrats are viciously resisting even the tiniest efforts to transform the Times into an actual newspaper.

The Times owner should be commended for attempting to right his sinking ‘news’ outlet. But, it’s all too little, too late.

‘Newspapers’ are doomed. They abandoned journalism and and their conservative readers years ago. They can’t win them back. The Democrat readership base they’ve been catering to is leaving in droves, blaming them for not doing enough to get Kamala Harris into the White House. The Dems that remain will resist even a hint of objectivity and actual journalism. They’ll be gone soon as well. Basically, all that’s left to do is chisel the ‘died on’ date into the tombstone.

Still, congratulations, Scott!

