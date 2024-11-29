Too Little, Too Late: Pro-Trump Scott Jennings Joins LA Times Editorial Board

Like the Titanic that’s already half under the ocean, two owners of Democrat Party mouthpiece ‘news’ outlets are futilely trying to transform their lefty rags into actual newspapers. The Washington Post owner, Jeff Bezos, and The Los Angeles Times owner, Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong, started this shift by killing editorial endorsements of Democrat Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The Democrat customer base of both coastal ‘news’ sources were not happy. Now, the Times owner is going a step further and shaking up the outlet’s editorial board.

Read on.

NEW: Los Angeles Times adds pro-Trump voice Scott Jennings to its editorial board pic.twitter.com/fYI5tPYMiG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2024

That’s why I want Scott on our new editorial board!!! Growing the board with experts who have thoughtful balanced views and new candidates are accepting the challenge to join us! Way to go Scott and thanks for accepting @latimes @ScottJenningsKY Stay tuned we are making this… — Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) November 26, 2024

If you’re not familiar with Scott Jennings, he’s a conservative firebrand that appears on CNN panel shows. Usually, he’s the solo sane voice of reason in a studio full of Democrats. Here’s a good example of what he’s up against daily. (WATCH)

When I said on @cnn last night that @X is the most ideologically balanced platform, folks weren’t happy. Survey says… pic.twitter.com/VXVEbvwd38 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 26, 2024

You can only have him if it doesn’t take away from his @CNN hits. — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) November 26, 2024

Some fear his new editorial duties will detract from his appearances on CNN. Honestly, his terrific takedowns of his less-informed panel commenters are the only reason to tune in to CNN. Thankfully, many post his clips to X and other social media so there’s no need to turn on a TV.

Some say he’s a great addition to The Los Angeles Times editorial board.

Excellent choice. Now let's see the Times only place opinion pieces on the editorial page and a return to true factual, balanced journalism throughout the rest of the newspaper. — Judd Frank (@watchinbullssit) November 27, 2024

Would absolutely LOVE to see the LA TIMES restored to the great newspaper it once was, so many years ago…. — Dave Roman (@DaveRom86052473) November 26, 2024

Get a couple of conservatives on there please. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) November 26, 2024

Some conservative commenters want to join him.

@DrPatSoonShiong @ScottJenningsKY A couple of us have opinion pieces ready for @latimes & need to know how to directly reach you both. Kindly reach out. Thanks! — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) November 29, 2024

Great pick. I'm happy to help as well @DrPatSoonShiong, if you need more balanced voices, etc. Let me know if I can help or recommend in any way. I have a lot of political and CA political XP, IMO.



Keep up the good work! — John D. Villarreal, JD, MBA, MA (@JohnDVillarreal) November 26, 2024

As expected, angry Democrats are viciously resisting even the tiniest efforts to transform the Times into an actual newspaper.

You must be f@@@ing joking? Using words like "thoughtful" "balanced views" to describe that lunatic right wing fascistf@@k shows just what a bastard you are. You will be judged by the company you keep. ZERO cred&$'s won't buy it back. — I Will Not Obey (@stefsstuff2) November 28, 2024

You absolute craven, greedy, MAGA-$ss-kissing turd. Your readers - your CUSTOMERS - the community you pretend to serve - are Californians. They're not interested in this Breitbart-lite crap. — MikeLaFontaine (@wha_hoppen) November 28, 2024

scott is a f@@@ing idiot and only repeats magat talking points, it’s all he knows to do as he has zero original thought. Your publication is going to have a magat infestation & become nothing more than birdcage liner. — abbeynormal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌊 (@abbeysomethin) November 28, 2024

Another reason I won’t be subscribing to @latimes. — Stephanie in NorCal (@Stephanie_K_B) November 27, 2024

My wife and I have been loyal LA Times subscribers for 30 years. We officially cancel today. We will be switching to The NY Times. — Mickey (@Mickey105618133) November 28, 2024

The Times owner should be commended for attempting to right his sinking ‘news’ outlet. But, it’s all too little, too late.

Yeah, the newspapers are all dead. It's not going to be anything that carries on into the future. The LA Times is not going to be anything anybody cares about in 20 years — Archduke Megadeth (@ThunkHunter) November 27, 2024

‘Newspapers’ are doomed. They abandoned journalism and and their conservative readers years ago. They can’t win them back. The Democrat readership base they’ve been catering to is leaving in droves, blaming them for not doing enough to get Kamala Harris into the White House. The Dems that remain will resist even a hint of objectivity and actual journalism. They’ll be gone soon as well. Basically, all that’s left to do is chisel the ‘died on’ date into the tombstone.

Still, congratulations, Scott!