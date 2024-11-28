SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for...
Pregnant Pause: Jokester Dad Turns Thanksgiving into Pranksgiving in Classic Video

Warren Squire  |  8:30 AM on November 28, 2024
Matthew Mead

Dads will be dads and that means practical jokes. This is an oldie but a goodie so we have to share it - it is Thanksgiving after all.

Let's see what Dad's got cooking for the holiday. (WATCH)

Ok, we have to give Dad credit here. That was pretty good!

Don't try this prank on anyone with a biology degree or who grew up on the farm. The target audience is city and suburban family members.

There seems to be some confusion about how to pull off this prank. Check out these comments.

If you want to surprise your family, please take proper precautions. We do not suggest placing a raw, uncooked chicken inside a turkey. Be smart. Be safe. Make sure everything is cooked to the correct temperature. Most of all have a Happy Pranksgiving and a Happy Thanksgiving.

