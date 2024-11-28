Pregnant Pause: Jokester Dad Turns Thanksgiving into Pranksgiving in Classic Video

Dads will be dads and that means practical jokes. This is an oldie but a goodie so we have to share it - it is Thanksgiving after all.
Let's see what Dad's got cooking for the holiday. (WATCH)
"It's a second chicken." Oh my god, it was pregnant." I laugh every time I watch this video. I'm guessing I've watched this video at least 20 times. pic.twitter.com/0jh4kQMvAE— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) November 23, 2024
Ok, we have to give Dad credit here. That was pretty good!
"...it is sick it was funny."— John Coctoston (@JohnCoctoston2) November 23, 2024
dad is satisfied 😌
Props dad!— Nomad73A (@Nomad73Omega) November 23, 2024
cool dad 👍🏻— 🇸🇮3320🇸🇮 (@AbizCann) November 23, 2024
Don't try this prank on anyone with a biology degree or who grew up on the farm. The target audience is city and suburban family members.
How are these children educated?— Andrea (@usebigears) November 23, 2024
Basic science should have been part of their thinking.
Fail.
These kids need to visit a farm! Get away from the iphones.— Ephesians 6:12 Not a Game ✝️ (@NightStar544) November 23, 2024
Funny but sad that they are the product of our great educational system.— Bella Explores Life ✝️🇺🇸 (@bella_explores) November 23, 2024
Maybe the birds and the bees should be the Chickens and The Eggs 🤣— Vincent Youngquist (@VinceYoungquist) November 24, 2024
Yeah, I hate those live birthing chickens. I guess they identify as a mammals— Fred Nettexan (@Nettexan) November 23, 2024
There seems to be some confusion about how to pull off this prank. Check out these comments.
Just added a Cornish hen to my list.— Steve B. On the Warpath (@steveb_67) November 23, 2024
Did they shove a rawr Cornish hen inside that cooked turkey?— Your_Deja_Vu (@WolfPackOneMan) November 24, 2024
Not sure they is sanitary 👀
The real funny part happened after they ate and got sick from the cross contamination— Joe Massocco (@JoeMassocco) November 23, 2024
If you want to surprise your family, please take proper precautions. We do not suggest placing a raw, uncooked chicken inside a turkey. Be smart. Be safe. Make sure everything is cooked to the correct temperature. Most of all have a Happy Pranksgiving and a Happy Thanksgiving.
