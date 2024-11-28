Pregnant Pause: Jokester Dad Turns Thanksgiving into Pranksgiving in Classic Video

Dads will be dads and that means practical jokes. This is an oldie but a goodie so we have to share it - it is Thanksgiving after all.

Let's see what Dad's got cooking for the holiday. (WATCH)

"It's a second chicken." Oh my god, it was pregnant." I laugh every time I watch this video. I'm guessing I've watched this video at least 20 times. pic.twitter.com/0jh4kQMvAE — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) November 23, 2024

Ok, we have to give Dad credit here. That was pretty good!

"...it is sick it was funny."

dad is satisfied 😌 — John Coctoston (@JohnCoctoston2) November 23, 2024

Props dad! — Nomad73A (@Nomad73Omega) November 23, 2024

cool dad 👍🏻 — 🇸🇮3320🇸🇮 (@AbizCann) November 23, 2024

Don't try this prank on anyone with a biology degree or who grew up on the farm. The target audience is city and suburban family members.

How are these children educated?

Basic science should have been part of their thinking.



Fail. — Andrea (@usebigears) November 23, 2024

These kids need to visit a farm! Get away from the iphones. — Ephesians 6:12 Not a Game ✝️ (@NightStar544) November 23, 2024

Funny but sad that they are the product of our great educational system. — Bella Explores Life ✝️🇺🇸 (@bella_explores) November 23, 2024

Maybe the birds and the bees should be the Chickens and The Eggs 🤣 — Vincent Youngquist (@VinceYoungquist) November 24, 2024

Yeah, I hate those live birthing chickens. I guess they identify as a mammals — Fred Nettexan (@Nettexan) November 23, 2024

There seems to be some confusion about how to pull off this prank. Check out these comments.

Just added a Cornish hen to my list. — Steve B. On the Warpath (@steveb_67) November 23, 2024

Did they shove a rawr Cornish hen inside that cooked turkey?



Not sure they is sanitary 👀 — Your_Deja_Vu (@WolfPackOneMan) November 24, 2024

The real funny part happened after they ate and got sick from the cross contamination — Joe Massocco (@JoeMassocco) November 23, 2024

If you want to surprise your family, please take proper precautions. We do not suggest placing a raw, uncooked chicken inside a turkey. Be smart. Be safe. Make sure everything is cooked to the correct temperature. Most of all have a Happy Pranksgiving and a Happy Thanksgiving.