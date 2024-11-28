Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!

This Thanksgiving there’s a dinner debate cooking. It’s getting heated. Some are being told to stuff it. Others are getting a verbal dressing down. Should we table this dining discussion? Nah, where’s the fun in that? There is a cuisine question that must be answered: Is it called STUFFING or DRESSING?

Let this parley with added parsley begin.

Do you call it “Stuffing” or “Dressing”?



I have never lived anywhere it’s been called dressing and I want to know what region you animals live in so I can avoid it. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 27, 2024

Right off, we already have the definitive answer.

If you bake it as a casserole outside the turkey, it's called dressing. If you stuff it in the turkey, it's called stuffing. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) November 27, 2024

Wait, not so fast. This Stove Top Stuffing GIF doesn’t have a turkey in sight. (WATCH)

Stovetop stuffing legit goated pic.twitter.com/fHsAyyt1NX — Veritas (@VeriitasGames) November 27, 2024

Wouldn’t this make it Stove Top DRESSING? Maybe it’s a regional thing. Let’s check in with the red state of Pennsylvania (we love saying that).

Stuffing.



SW Pennsylvania.



And it's made with the cheapest white bread.



No alternatives.



Show up with boxed stuffing and the whole family gets together and takes you straight to jail. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 27, 2024

Well, they’re ‘stuffers’ in the Keystone State. Wonder what the Lone Star State thinks?

Dressing in Texas 😂 — Nita (@Icebreakers81) November 27, 2024

Nah, 6th gen Texan, stuffing in the bird, dressing prepared on the side. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) November 27, 2024

Crazy Texans. One says it’s always dressing. But, the other says it depends on how it’s prepared.

Wait, could it be a North versus South thing?

Two different things.



Stuffing is more of a northern thing, and goes in the bird. Dressing in the south — specifically cornbread dressing. — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 27, 2024

Let’s check in with the great state of Florida.

It’s only stuffing if it goes in the bird, if u make it in pan it’s dressing. FLORIDA and you’re welcome to leave for Yankeetown, it’s too crowded down here anyway — Bones (@FrailSkeleton) November 27, 2024

You hear that snowbirds! Don’t bring your northern food concepts to The Sunshine State.

What’s up in South Carolina?

Here in South Carolina:



Stuffing if it's actually in the bird.



Dressing if it's in a pan baked independently.



That said, I don't think I've ever seen a "traditional" turkey baked in an oven with stuffing inside. Maybe it's because we've almost always fried them or smoked them. — Chris Honeycutt (@ChrisHoneycutt) November 27, 2024

So, they believe it depends on how it’s prepared, too. But, calling it ‘stuffing’ is rare.

Speaking of rare, if you’re cooking something in a dead bird’s behind you better be sure it’s all fully cooked.

Back when we had big family dinners, there was "bird stuffing" and "pan stuffing". Now, IMO if it comes out of the bird it's stuffing, but if it never saw the insides it's "dressing."



Stuffing is way better than dressing and, for those who worry, well worth the risk of dying. 😂 — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) November 27, 2024

Only when it's used as "Turkey & dressing"

The rest of the time its "stuffing"

Pass the stuffing.

Did you make the turkey and dressing?

This stuffing is good.

etc — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) November 27, 2024

Some say shoving bread in a bird’s bum is simply not worth the risk. Therefore, it’s always dressing!

Dressing because we don't stuff the turkey with anything other than celery, onions and seasonings. Improperly cooked stuffed turkeys will get you a trip to the ER. — NanaG. (@EmJHarris2) November 27, 2024

No matter how it’s prepared some say calling it ‘dressing’ is just dumb.

Stuffing. Who the hell calls it dressing? — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) November 27, 2024

The same people who also call mayonnaise “salad dressing” would be my guess — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 27, 2024

Dressing is thick creamy liquid you pour on salads to make them tolerable. Anyone who calls turkey stuffing “dressing” probably has bodies buried in their backyard. — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) November 27, 2024

Yes, you pour dressing on salads, not stuffing. Ok, this is getting really confusing.

Let’s check with the most patriotic person we know!

It’s settled.. it’s… what’s this? A map?! Well, this will settle this debate once and for all!

Found a map. My wife confirmed she did call it dressing as a girl in Washington State.



She said she switched to stuffing as an adult when her literalism defeated her indoctrination. She said dressing is confusing because we have dressing and it's for salads not turkey. pic.twitter.com/sKNfLLCE2O — Uncle Ego (@altering_egos) November 27, 2024

That didn’t settle anything! There’s no rhyme of reason at all. Isn’t that just like Americans. Whatever you call it have a wonderful Thanksgiving. Don’t forget to go back for seconds. Now pass the ______.