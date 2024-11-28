Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!

FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Warren Squire  |  12:00 PM on November 28, 2024
AI Image / Bing Copilot

This Thanksgiving there’s a dinner debate cooking. It’s getting heated. Some are being told to stuff it. Others are getting a verbal dressing down. Should we table this dining discussion? Nah, where’s the fun in that? There is a cuisine question that must be answered: Is it called STUFFING or DRESSING?

Let this parley with added parsley begin.

Right off, we already have the definitive answer.

Wait, not so fast. This Stove Top Stuffing GIF doesn’t have a turkey in sight. (WATCH)

Wouldn’t this make it Stove Top DRESSING? Maybe it’s a regional thing. Let’s check in with the red state of Pennsylvania (we love saying that).

Well, they’re ‘stuffers’ in the Keystone State. Wonder what the Lone Star State thinks?

Crazy Texans. One says it’s always dressing. But, the other says it depends on how it’s prepared.

Wait, could it be a North versus South thing?

Let’s check in with the great state of Florida.

You hear that snowbirds! Don’t bring your northern food concepts to The Sunshine State.

What’s up in South Carolina?

So, they believe it depends on how it’s prepared, too. But, calling it ‘stuffing’ is rare.

Speaking of rare, if you’re cooking something in a dead bird’s behind you better be sure it’s all fully cooked.

Some say shoving bread in a bird’s bum is simply not worth the risk. Therefore, it’s always dressing!

No matter how it’s prepared some say calling it ‘dressing’ is just dumb.

Yes, you pour dressing on salads, not stuffing. Ok, this is getting really confusing.

Let’s check with the most patriotic person we know!

It’s settled.. it’s… what’s this? A map?! Well, this will settle this debate once and for all!

That didn’t settle anything! There’s no rhyme of reason at all. Isn’t that just like Americans. Whatever you call it have a wonderful Thanksgiving. Don’t forget to go back for seconds. Now pass the ______. 

