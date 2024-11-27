Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman is not only a billionaire Democrat mega-donor, he's also used his vast wealth and influence to engage in lawfare against President-Elect Donald Trump. Now that Trump is headed back to the White House, Reid is hinting he might head out of the country.

Many, including Elon Musk, say it's because of skeletons in his closet. (READ & WATCH)

NEW: Billionaire Democrat donor Reid Hoffman is considering leaving the country after Trump’s election win, according to the New York Times.



The Jeffrey Epstein linked billionaire is telling close friends about his potential plan.



“Mr. Hoffman, who has spent hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/ZWBt2HaaiB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

Hoffman bankrolled E. Jean Carroll's prosecution of Trump where she accused him of raping her. In an interesting turnabout, Hoffman may soon be a target of law enforcement.

Reid Hoffman is one of the most disgusting figures in all of the Anti-Trump Lawfare indictments. He financed many of them. I’m praying he is exposed. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 27, 2024

Hoffman was also allegedly involved with Jeffrey Epstein and had visited Epstein Island.

Leaving bc of Trump is a made up excuse. We all know he is trying to escape the USA before the truth comes out about his involvement with Epstein — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) November 27, 2024

Tell me you’re in the Diddy/Epsteins tapes without telling me you’re on those tapes — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 27, 2024

Very suspicious.



Someone with his level of intelligence doesn't actually think Trump will go after him simply because Trump wants to "go after his enemies."



... unless Hoffman has something to hide. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

Rumors of the Epstein client list being fully revealed and leading to criminal indictments of powerful politicians, business leaders, and Hollywood celebrities have been swirling for years.

If this is true, it appears time may be running out.

I'm ready for all of this to be exposed. — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) November 27, 2024

We have one more chance.



If it doesn't happen under this administration, it will never happen. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

Many have pinned their hopes to the Epstein list sweeping out powerful corrupt figures in Washington, D.C. and beyond. It's unknown if this fear is what's motivating Hoffman's possible US departure. There may be more. He says he fears Trump may seek 'retribution' for his aiding Carroll's lawsuit. Trump has denied this.