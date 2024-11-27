Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory

Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 27, 2024
Tony Avelar

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman is not only a billionaire Democrat mega-donor, he's also used his vast wealth and influence to engage in lawfare against President-Elect Donald Trump. Now that Trump is headed back to the White House, Reid is hinting he might head out of the country.

Many, including Elon Musk, say it's because of skeletons in his closet. (READ & WATCH)

Hoffman bankrolled E. Jean Carroll's prosecution of Trump where she accused him of raping her. In an interesting turnabout, Hoffman may soon be a target of law enforcement.

Hoffman was also allegedly involved with Jeffrey Epstein and had visited Epstein Island.

Rumors of the Epstein client list being fully revealed and leading to criminal indictments of powerful politicians, business leaders, and Hollywood celebrities have been swirling for years.

If this is true, it appears time may be running out.

Many have pinned their hopes to the Epstein list sweeping out powerful corrupt figures in Washington, D.C. and beyond. It's unknown if this fear is what's motivating Hoffman's possible US departure. There may be more. He says he fears Trump may seek 'retribution' for his aiding Carroll's lawsuit. Trump has denied this.

