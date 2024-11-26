Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences

What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla from California EV Incentives
Warren Squire  |  7:30 AM on November 26, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

The Rock is off his rocker when it comes to movie theater etiquette. The professional wrestler turned actor recently suggested moviegoers should burst into song while in the audience for movie musicals like Wicked or Moana 2. That opinion hit a sour note with a lot of frustrated film fans.

It was not music to everyone's ears.

it may be a musical, but no one is paying to hear the person two seats away singing off key.

That's what these commenters are saying.

Please leave the singing to the professionals. It's a movie, not open mic night at the club. That's how most commenters felt. But, a few say if the music moves you they don't mind you singing along.

The majority of people want to enjoy a movie in peace with minimal distractions. But, some theater owners do cater to the vocal minority by hosting special sing-along showings.

There's a time and a place for just about anything.

The more distractions the less likely people are to head to the movies. The Rock's musical musings makes one wonder how long it's been since he sat in a normal screening with average moviegoers. Maybe that's why he's so out of tune with the majority of movie patrons.

