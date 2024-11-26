Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences

The Rock is off his rocker when it comes to movie theater etiquette. The professional wrestler turned actor recently suggested moviegoers should burst into song while in the audience for movie musicals like Wicked or Moana 2. That opinion hit a sour note with a lot of frustrated film fans.

It was not music to everyone's ears.

The Rock says people should be able to sing in movie theaters



“You’ve paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you've gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing”



(Source: https://t.co/VLRwFRYHav) pic.twitter.com/0dIVRgWa4Y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 25, 2024

it may be a musical, but no one is paying to hear the person two seats away singing off key.

That's what these commenters are saying.

ain't nobody paying for a movie ticket to hear the AUDIENCE sing 😭😭 — tyler (@fevilon) November 25, 2024

No? People are there to watch a film not here you sing — Madurai Online AFC (@AjithFCMadurai) November 25, 2024

I love Dwayne Johnson, but I still think he's wrong on this. I'm so glad nobody sang when I watched Wicked over the weekend. — Blake D (@buckleupjazz) November 25, 2024

Yeah I would have been PISSED had someone with a horrible singing voice sung during Defying Gravity. Just sayin…🤣 — BlazeYourMom (@LadyWells42) November 25, 2024

Please leave the singing to the professionals. It's a movie, not open mic night at the club. That's how most commenters felt. But, a few say if the music moves you they don't mind you singing along.

Of all the things that are considered rude in a movie theater singing to the songs in a MUSICAL is pretty low. Talking, the light of your phone, etc. are far worse and unnecessary and inexcusable. But singing? At a musical? A popular one? Keep calm and let them sing. — JimG. (@jimsguts) November 25, 2024

Unpopular opinion? He's not completely wrong. People get cheer and laugh out loud in actions and comedies, this isn't *that* different. If the audience was singing along to a genuinely good song it probably wouldn't take me out of it that much. — SkaiCyan (@SkaiCyan) November 26, 2024

The majority of people want to enjoy a movie in peace with minimal distractions. But, some theater owners do cater to the vocal minority by hosting special sing-along showings.

There's a time and a place for just about anything.

People are going to the movies to sing songs that they don’t know yet? I mean, unless it’s a sing-along movie that has the subtitles and lyrics up on the screen. Who told him to say this? — LUPASAN (@LUPASAN2) November 25, 2024

Sing along versions, I totally get it. But a regular screening, yeah no… pic.twitter.com/FcMMActgK9 — LuckyPuyo (@LuckyPuyo) November 25, 2024

Sing along versions come out in theaters later. What about the people who are getting into these films for the first time and know none of the songs? Or people who actually want to hear the actors sing? It's not like ppl are being deprived. Just wait for the sing along — Meganlennox (@Meganlennox340) November 25, 2024

This is why people would rather watch movies at home — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) November 25, 2024

The more distractions the less likely people are to head to the movies. The Rock's musical musings makes one wonder how long it's been since he sat in a normal screening with average moviegoers. Maybe that's why he's so out of tune with the majority of movie patrons.