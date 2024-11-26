Guess Who’s Back, Back Again? Michael Knowles’ Video Makes Thanksgiving Great Again!

Guess who’s back, back again? MAGA fans know! In that spirit, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire has released a funny video that’s a parody of what most likely be playing out on Thanksgiving Day all over America.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

POV: you’re the conservative uncle at Thanksgiving



pic.twitter.com/TmADPokQMm — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 26, 2024

This new video is actually a sequel to a Thanksgiving video released two years ago when Donald Trump announced he was running for president again. (WATCH)

This is better than the last Thanksgiving commercial! — America First 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇱😺 (@magaman28) November 26, 2024

That was pretty good!

You might want to catch this year’s video quick in case Eminem decides to be a turkey and yanks it for a copyright claim.

do you have eminem's permission? — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) November 27, 2024

The fact that You are using an Eminem Song makes it Even more epic pic.twitter.com/5FjRgcemtH — Intrascend.sports (@intrascend) November 27, 2024

If you didn’t know, Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris during the election.

Everyone has a favorite moment from the video.

I’m dying. The baby toss. — Pray the Rosary/Anti-Communist✝️🇻🇦 (@PrayTheRosary24) November 26, 2024

Wait, conservatives don't agree with contraceptives? — KadieBobadie 😒🙄 (@KadieBobadie) November 27, 2024

Yes, most conservatives support birth control. Weird.

Most viewers could identify with wanting to have a quiet holiday only to have it ruined by a leftist, blue-haired relative.

Your vibe was all “reasons to have just another quiet, low-key Thanksgiving dinner.” 😅 — Satasha Katergator (@mathryn_m) November 26, 2024

Unfortunately, aunt Karen is usually there to ruin things with her blue hair. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) November 27, 2024

Okay the coat on the girl with blue hair is honestly the funniest thing in the video 🤣 — Bob (@SniffsGlue) November 26, 2024

Some Trump fans know the awkwardness of holiday gatherings with Democrat relatives.

All of my leftwing family members disowned me years ago. Otherwise, this would definitely be me. 😂 — HotdogRawdog (@HotdogRawdog) November 26, 2024

Omg I am totally doing this at my wives liberal family Thanksgiving. Thank you! — Mister X (@MisterX7161) November 27, 2024

This is priceless. As I head to my family in PA to be with 21 people who (with the exception of my two brothers) are liberal. — Blondie B. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BlondieB1969) November 27, 2024

Looks like Thanksgiving is GREAT AGAIN!🤣 — 🇺🇲BigChiefPatriot🇺🇸 (@BigChiefPatriot) November 26, 2024

Yes, MTGA - Make Thanksgiving Great Again! Even a dry turkey and ribbed cranberry sauce from a can will not be enough to wipe our MAGA smiles off our faces this Thanksgiving Day! It did feel empty without Trump, didn’t it.