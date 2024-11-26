VIP
Guess Who’s Back, Back Again? Michael Knowles’ Video Makes Thanksgiving Great Again!

Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on November 26, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Guess who’s back, back again? MAGA fans know! In that spirit, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire has released a funny video that’s a parody of what most likely be playing out on Thanksgiving Day all over America.

Check it out. (WATCH)

This new video is actually a sequel to a Thanksgiving video released two years ago when Donald Trump announced he was running for president again. (WATCH)

That was pretty good!

You might want to catch this year’s video quick in case Eminem decides to be a turkey and yanks it for a copyright claim.

If you didn’t know, Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris during the election.

Everyone has a favorite moment from the video. 

Yes, most conservatives support birth control. Weird.

Most viewers could identify with wanting to have a quiet holiday only to have it ruined by a leftist, blue-haired relative.

Some Trump fans know the awkwardness of holiday gatherings with Democrat relatives.

Yes, MTGA - Make Thanksgiving Great Again! Even a dry turkey and ribbed cranberry sauce from a can will not be enough to wipe our MAGA smiles off our faces this Thanksgiving Day! It did feel empty without Trump, didn’t it.

