RIP Jim Abrahams of ‘AIRPLANE!’ Fame: Surely, He’s Not Dead! He is, and Don’t Call Us Shirley!

Warren Squire  |  8:15 PM on November 26, 2024
Meme

Comedy legend Jim Abrahams has passed away at the age of 80. He will be remembered for his writing and producing of comedy classics such as Airplane!, The Naked Gun movies, Top Secret!, the two Hot Shots! movies, and The Kentucky Fried Movie.

Read on. 

Abrahams was part of the ZAZ team of filmmakers. ZAZ stands for the Zucker brothers, Jim and David, and Abrahams. The team released the sketch comedy classic The Kentucky Fried Movie in 1977. They stretched their irreverent comedy stylings into the disaster movie parody, Airplane! in 1980.

Check out this clip. (WATCH)

Here’s another hilarious scene. (WATCH)

The ZAZ team had a penchant of taking serious actors and having them play comedy completely straight. Actor Leslie Nielsen owes the entire second half of his career to being cast in Airplane!

He 'Shirley' does. (WATCH)

Though a box office flop, Top Secret!  is a comedic gem. It has devoted cult following that endures today.

Here’s a funny excerpt. (WATCH)

Leslie Nielsen became an unexpected and beloved comedic actor thanks to Airplane! and the Naked Gun movies.

The ZAZ team even roped in Ricardo Montalbán. There’s no coming back from this death scene. (WATCH)

Abrahams struck out on his own in the 1990s for Hot Shots! and Hot Shots!: Part Deux

Check out actor Charlie Sheen. (WATCH)

Abrahams also directed Ruthless People and Big Business. He is credited as a screenwriter for Scary Movie 4. This comedy genius will be missed.

