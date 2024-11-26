Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy

Alec Baldwin was in Italy recently to do an intro for a special showing of his 1990 film, The Hunt for Red October. He took the opportunity to do what celebrities always do - share their ‘informed’ political opinions.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Alec Baldwin in Italy: After Trump's victory, "half the people in the country are very unhappy, it’s a very difficult time ... Americans are really uninformed about reality, what's really going on — w/ climate change, Ukraine, you name it ... Americans have an appetite for a… pic.twitter.com/YRy99owNq7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2024

Baldwin, like most of his fellow Democrats, is upset about Kamala’s loss. He couldn’t even bring himself to say ‘Trump’ in his interview.

Adult pretenders (aka actors) always think they’re more informed than the rest of us.

"uninformed about reality" from a guy who makes his living by deception and lying. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) November 26, 2024

That’s a lot of words to say “we want to produce propaganda for the masses” pic.twitter.com/SDL1RuXVbf — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) November 26, 2024

It should be noted he agreed to be the guest of honor at the Turin Film Festival ON THE CONDITION "Rust" not be mentioned at all. He's censoring his own appearances yet claims Americans are "uninformed about reality." — RED2024 (@RED2024official) November 26, 2024

I would venture to say that loads of Trump-voting Americans are much more informed than he thinks.



Most of us don’t just live an echo chamber filled with pompus Elites that applaud themselves for reciting some words on a camera. — Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) November 26, 2024

Americans voted for Trump precisely because they were informed about the issues. It was information, not lack of it that made many cast their vote for him. Celebrities who jet all over the world lecturing average Americans about the dangers of Climate Change played a part.

Ukraine is exactly WHY we voted for Trump

Climate change is exactly WHY we voted for Trump



Border security, the economy too. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 26, 2024

There is nothing more convincing than the media to prop up an actor, Alec Baldwin, as a Subject Matter Expert (SME).🤣🤣 — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) November 26, 2024

I find it so amusing that anyone would think that he is the one to interview about the condition of the American people. Hollywood and reality are as far apart as anything can be. — Feli C (@FeliC5275655729) November 26, 2024

In what "climate friendly" way did he get to Italy? — CAG_AM_INJUN (@CAG_AM_INJUN) November 26, 2024

Baldwin is as informed about the climate as he is about firearm safety. — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) November 26, 2024

You’ll recall Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting death on the set of his film Rust in 2021. The charges were dropped despite Baldwin holding the weapon and experts stating he discharged it.

He's shot more people than Trump. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) November 26, 2024

"Americans are really uninformed about reality"



This from the guy who tried to argue that the gun went off by itself. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 26, 2024

Shouldn't he be at his weekly gun safety class? — RealJohnGaltFLA (@RealJohnGaltFla) November 26, 2024

Yes, celebrity opinions are garbage. Yet, ‘journalists’ and Democrats continue to seek their input and endorsements.

Baldwin still faces roughly a dozen civil suits for the shooting.