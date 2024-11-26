Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy

This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Warren Squire  |  4:20 PM on November 26, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Alec Baldwin was in Italy recently to do an intro for a special showing of his 1990 film, The Hunt for Red October. He took the opportunity to do what celebrities always do - share their ‘informed’ political opinions.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Baldwin, like most of his fellow Democrats, is upset about Kamala’s loss. He couldn’t even bring himself to say ‘Trump’ in his interview.

Adult pretenders (aka actors) always think they’re more informed than the rest of us.

Advertisement

Americans voted for Trump precisely because they were informed about the issues. It was information, not lack of it that made many cast their vote for him. Celebrities who jet all over the world lecturing average Americans about the dangers of Climate Change played a part.

You’ll recall Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting death on the set of his film Rust in 2021. The charges were dropped despite Baldwin holding the weapon and experts stating he discharged it.

Advertisement

Yes, celebrity opinions are garbage. Yet, ‘journalists’ and Democrats continue to seek their input and endorsements.

Baldwin still faces roughly a dozen civil suits for the shooting.

