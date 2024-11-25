Mega-Store Goes MAGA: Walmart Announces Rollback of Destructive DEI Policies

Adam Schiff Says the Public 'Deserved Better' After Trump Case Dismissed
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

Walmart, long know for its price rollbacks, is rolling back something unexpected: its DEI policies. Conservative political activist Robby Starbuck says he’s been speaking to leaders within the mega-corporation to bring about the massive change.

Here he is with the details. (READ & WATCH)

This will send shockwaves throughout corporate America.

First, let’s give credit where it is due.

It really feels like the election of President-Elect Donald Trump has shifted the entire nation into a better place.

Racist and sexist DEI policies could soon be a thing of the past which is good for Americans and for business.

With Walmart changing its ways, others want to see one of its closest competitors toss DEI in the trash bin of history as well.

America is due for a culture revolution which centers around equality and individual rights.

We may finally be there.

DEI is being dropped by other corporations, organizations and even colleges. If the country continues to trend rightward after Trump’s victory we may see DEI eliminated across the board by the end of his term in office.

