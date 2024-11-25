Mega-Store Goes MAGA: Walmart Announces Rollback of Destructive DEI Policies

Walmart, long know for its price rollbacks, is rolling back something unexpected: its DEI policies. Conservative political activist Robby Starbuck says he’s been speaking to leaders within the mega-corporation to bring about the massive change.

MASSIVE news: Walmart is ending their woke policies. I can now exclusively tell you what’s changing and how it happened.



Last week I told execs at @Walmart that I was doing a story on wokeness there. Instead we had productive conversations to find solutions.



Below are the… pic.twitter.com/BD02xJQ0X2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 25, 2024

It’s official! You da man Robby! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DLM8MkYqwT — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 25, 2024

This will send shockwaves throughout corporate America.

First, let’s give credit where it is due.

Great! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

You're a stone cold savage Robby

This is something they all know they have to do now

Thanks to you — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 25, 2024

Destroying the Woke Mind Virus one company at a time. pic.twitter.com/dMje9MmSIP — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 25, 2024

It really feels like the election of President-Elect Donald Trump has shifted the entire nation into a better place.

Racist and sexist DEI policies could soon be a thing of the past which is good for Americans and for business.

Walmart dropping woke policies? Proof that standing up and speaking out works. Accountability leads to real change...well done, @robbystarbuck! — TheCalvinReport (@TheCalvinReport) November 25, 2024

funny thing is Robby rescued Walmart, this was their chance to abandon DEI which they knew would be a bad look if they backed down to Trump and surely faced protests and boycotts — DEFEND THE REPUBLIC🇺🇸 (@Martin275227838) November 26, 2024

Absolutely. This is proof that the tide is turning. Corporations are waking up to the reality that pushing woke agendas alienates consumers and workers alike. Normalcy, common sense, and neutrality are what the American people actually want. The era of woke policies is on its way… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) November 25, 2024

With Walmart changing its ways, others want to see one of its closest competitors toss DEI in the trash bin of history as well.

Incredible! Now do Target next please! I hate stepping in that store but rely on it due to pricing and access in Chicago — Saveourrepublic (@Saveourrepubli3) November 25, 2024

So Wal-Mart immediately started talking turkey and decided to skip the painful, embarrassing boycott and naming-names stage. I support that.

Target has long been an enthusiastic woke propaganda outlet. Their gay, trans and race junk has been stomach-churning for years.

Wal-Mart… — Ball Diamond Ball (@BallDiamondBall) November 25, 2024

America is due for a culture revolution which centers around equality and individual rights.

We may finally be there.

DEI will no longer be apart of any USA brand or market in 2025 and beyond. Ty Trump. — 🇺🇸Mr. Solly (@IvSolly) November 26, 2024

DEI is being dropped by other corporations, organizations and even colleges. If the country continues to trend rightward after Trump’s victory we may see DEI eliminated across the board by the end of his term in office.