Draggin' Over Dragons: Joe Rogan Shields Himself Against Joy Behar's Fiery Flames

Leapin' lizards, the crazy ladies at ABC's The View are at it again! Thursday, Joy Behar dragged popular podcaster Joe Rogan while touting her show's so-called dedication to the truth. Yes, we laughed out loud, too! She said not to listen to Rogan's show because he believes in dragons.

Here's the video in case you 'mythed' it. (WATCH)

NEW: The View's Joy Behar says people like their show because they tell the truth, unlike "dragon believer" Joe Rogan.



Whoopi Goldberg later chimed in & claimed conservatives on X are bullying people off the platform and that Elon Musk is the real Vice President.



Behar:… pic.twitter.com/fXtkMIvw6L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2024

Rogan played along with Behar's suggestion and changed his profile to 'prove' he believes in dragons. The newly-christened 'Dragon Believer' then posted a video of him and a guest discussing the possible origins of dragon imagery in multiple cultures.

You just impacted culture. 👏 pic.twitter.com/I9h8o9E4wH — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 21, 2024

Of course, Rogan fans let their dragon memes soar, burning up the Internet.

🗣️ You don’t say, do you? Well, we approve 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uSKK4D3Pgb — Richard M Masliah B, Sc. LLL. LLB. (@Richard4m) November 21, 2024

Here's what podcasts are doing to the MSM. pic.twitter.com/Hvth707T7w — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 21, 2024

The legacy media is in flames right now.

Well, not real fires but firings are ripping through the dying industry. People are tired of being lied to. No matter what Behar and her View-spewers spit out, no sane person trusts them.

"I think that that's why people like our show, because they know that we are checked by ABC News."



Nobody trusts ABC News. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 21, 2024

"We are backed by ABC News. That's why we can be trusted."



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2024

That pic is a good reminder.

Despite what you've heard there are monstrous, gas-filled, fire-breathing creatures with forked tongues among us. You can catch them Monday through Friday on ABC. Check your local listing for times. Tune in soon, extinction is a real possibility. In the future, people may even ask, 'Was The View real?'