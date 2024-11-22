Draggin' Over Dragons: Joe Rogan Shields Himself Against Joy Behar's Fiery Flames

'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses...
Warren Squire  |  12:35 AM on November 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Leapin' lizards, the crazy ladies at ABC's The View are at it again! Thursday, Joy Behar dragged popular podcaster Joe Rogan while touting her show's so-called dedication to the truth. Yes, we laughed out loud, too! She said not to listen to Rogan's show because he believes in dragons.

Here's the video in case you 'mythed' it. (WATCH)

Rogan played along with Behar's suggestion and changed his profile to 'prove' he believes in dragons. The newly-christened 'Dragon Believer' then posted a video of him and a guest discussing the possible origins of dragon imagery in multiple cultures.

Of course, Rogan fans let their dragon memes soar, burning up the Internet.

The legacy media is in flames right now.

Well, not real fires but firings are ripping through the dying industry. People are tired of being lied to. No matter what Behar and her View-spewers spit out, no sane person trusts them.

That pic is a good reminder.

Despite what you've heard there are monstrous, gas-filled, fire-breathing creatures with forked tongues among us. You can catch them Monday through Friday on ABC. Check your local listing for times. Tune in soon, extinction is a real possibility. In the future, people may even ask, 'Was The View real?'

Tags: ABC ABC NEWS FAKE NEWS JOE ROGAN JOY BEHAR MEDIA BIAS

