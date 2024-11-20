Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump
DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government Waste

Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on November 20, 2024
Twitchy

Government efficiency has been an oxymoron for decades. It's a given that Washington, D.C. will take our tax money and light it on fire. That's all about to change as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy ride into town with President-Elect Donald Trump's new administration. Today, the duo released their 'Department of Government Efficiency' (aka DOGE) plan to implement regulatory cuts, bring about administrative reductions, and create cost-savings.

Read on.

Bring it on!

Democrats are not on board with DOGE. Many Dems are still reeling from Kamala's loss. It's affecting their comprehension or they wouldn't say ignorant things like this.

Having two people lead DOGE means its goals will be met in half the time. The faster this gets done the better.

As we mentioned, Dems are not handling this very well at all. These two didn't think their comments through.

We laughed, too. The overwhelming majority of the departing government workers who live in DC and northern Virginia are already Democrats. Eliminating their jobs won't affect their vote. They'll still vote Democrat. They just won't be suckling on the government teat when the next election comes around.

Meanwhile, this Trump voter has the right advice.

Trump is riding into the White House on the promise to get government spending and waste under control.

Elon and Vivek add that the Covid-era work-from-home government jobs are over. Any government workers who refuse a normal 5-day in-office workweek will be asked to voluntarily resign. That sounds great!

