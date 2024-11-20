DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government Waste

Government efficiency has been an oxymoron for decades. It's a given that Washington, D.C. will take our tax money and light it on fire. That's all about to change as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy ride into town with President-Elect Donald Trump's new administration. Today, the duo released their 'Department of Government Efficiency' (aka DOGE) plan to implement regulatory cuts, bring about administrative reductions, and create cost-savings.

Musk, Ramaswamy publish plan to slash workforce https://t.co/KX6J5W2QoZ — POLITICO (@politico) November 20, 2024

Democrats are not on board with DOGE. Many Dems are still reeling from Kamala's loss. It's affecting their comprehension or they wouldn't say ignorant things like this.

2 people as head of an organization is the opposite of efficiency. — Mo Jacobs (@MoJacobsLA) November 20, 2024

Two people working for free to eliminate hundreds of thousands of unneeded positions is the epitome of efficiency. — RedQuill (@Cassie1695982) November 20, 2024

Neither are taking salaries. Both are very busy doing other things - particularly Musk, my democrat eclectic one. — Heston Churchill (@HestonChurchill) November 20, 2024

Having two people lead DOGE means its goals will be met in half the time. The faster this gets done the better.

As we mentioned, Dems are not handling this very well at all. These two didn't think their comments through.

Every person put out of work, or affected by somebody put out of work, in the new administration is just another vote for the opposition in 2 and 4 years. — David N. Alter MPH MD DABCC🧬 (@ClinChemMD) November 20, 2024

Well I guess Dems are guaranteed to win in VA going forward. Small consolation — Bend mountain Mama (@souzajen) November 20, 2024

We laughed, too. The overwhelming majority of the departing government workers who live in DC and northern Virginia are already Democrats. Eliminating their jobs won't affect their vote. They'll still vote Democrat. They just won't be suckling on the government teat when the next election comes around.

Meanwhile, this Trump voter has the right advice.

So, start figuring out how to reeducate themselves. Get into the private sector and be productive. Stop sucking off the American taxpayer. Maybe their unemployment can cut wage inflation. Either way, we absolutely must start trimming our spending across the board. — Beermeister (@AverageOldGuy_) November 20, 2024

That’s why he won the election. Americans were tired of hearing this would happen by other administrations, but never did. I believe this new government will. — mom (@terisilva9) November 20, 2024

Can’t wait, best thing ever. — Jen Malone (@JensenJean96584) November 20, 2024

Trump is riding into the White House on the promise to get government spending and waste under control.

Elon and Vivek add that the Covid-era work-from-home government jobs are over. Any government workers who refuse a normal 5-day in-office workweek will be asked to voluntarily resign. That sounds great!