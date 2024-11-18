Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral Accelerates

The Associated Press announced layoffs and buyouts today. This comes amidst a precipitous drop in trust for the 'news' industry. It's also in the wake of 'news' outlets being handily defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump in this year's presidential election, despite their best dishonest efforts. This is only the beginning of post-Election Day layoffs and changes for the dying legacy media.

Read on.

The Associated Press said it was cutting its staff by 8% as part of a plan to adapt to fast-changing conditions in the media industry. The reductions come just two weeks after Election Day, when The AP played a key role in calling races across the U.S. https://t.co/x7phwLcmId — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 18, 2024

Associated Press CEO announces buyouts, layoffs: 'about 8% of our workforce, less than half impacting news division ... bulk of changes will come in US, remain committed to our 50-state footprint.' Buyout offers being made by COB today. Good luck to my former colleagues. pic.twitter.com/m3IrFBccvi — Ted Bridis (@tbridis) November 18, 2024

Gannett and McClatchy dropped the AP's wire service earlier this year, saying they would no longer be buying content from the organization. It appears even other 'news' outlets no longer value AP's output.

Consumers say they're just tired of being lied to.

The fast changing conditions? People want the media to report the news. They don't like being lied to. They don't like gaslighting. They don't want media carrying water for a political party instead of questioning it's every move. They want opinions relegated to the editorial… — Peter L. D. (@PeterDeGiglio) November 18, 2024

Good. Where we’re headed, we won’t need Fake News and propaganda — unhoodwinked (@unhoodwinked) November 18, 2024

Fake news implosion. Couldn’t happen to a nicer industry — pam 🇺🇸 (@pamahra) November 18, 2024

The public's distrust and hatred of legacy media is almost universal. Many say they hope The New York Times suffers layoffs just like the ones the AP is going through.

The AP (and you too NYT) have become more and more untrustworthy, so this does not surprise me, and it's hard to generate much sympathy either. — The Middle Indian (@TheMiddleIndian) November 18, 2024

Hopefully you’re the next company to lay off employees. Maybe those people will then be able to escape the garbage environment of deception you propagate. — B Schneid (@imofftheschneid) November 18, 2024

Fewer left wing activists in the media is a good thing. — Solon (@Solon_Prime) November 18, 2024

Yes, the hope is the fewer activists we have pretending to be journalists, the less lies we will have to sort through and refute daily. So, these layoffs are a good start, but more are necessary.

See what we mean?

The People would like it be more like 50% to start. — Vanessa (@Dilectus_Dei) November 18, 2024

100% would be better, but it's a good start. — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) November 18, 2024

Only 92% left to go. — Kody (@Kody12tx) November 18, 2024

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and it's transformation into X cannot be underestimated. It's become the place 'journalism's' lies come to die, vanquished in real time by average Americans.

They can't keep up with X — RedTusker (@RedTuskers) November 18, 2024

old media is like dinos :=) — Faith LoveCode (@Faith_Lovecode) November 18, 2024

Yes, Trump is getting the last laugh.

The legacy media tossed aside even the semblance of actual journalism in order to defeat Trump for their Democrat Party's sake. The public has awakened to their lies and political bias. Now, the legacy media is in a well-deserved death spiral. More 'journalism' layoffs are coming.