Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral Accelerates

Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on November 18, 2024
Twitter

The Associated Press announced layoffs and buyouts today. This comes amidst a precipitous drop in trust for the 'news' industry. It's also in the wake of 'news' outlets being handily defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump in this year's presidential election, despite their best dishonest efforts. This is only the beginning of post-Election Day layoffs and changes for the dying legacy media.

Read on.

Gannett and McClatchy dropped the AP's wire service earlier this year, saying they would no longer be buying content from the organization. It appears even other 'news' outlets no longer value AP's output.

Consumers say they're just tired of being lied to.

The public's distrust and hatred of legacy media is almost universal. Many say they hope The New York Times suffers layoffs just like the ones the AP is going through.

Yes, the hope is the fewer activists we have pretending to be journalists, the less lies we will have to sort through and refute daily. So, these layoffs are a good start, but more are necessary.

See what we mean?

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and it's transformation into X cannot be underestimated. It's become the place 'journalism's' lies come to die, vanquished in real time by average Americans.

Yes, Trump is getting the last laugh.

The legacy media tossed aside even the semblance of actual journalism in order to defeat Trump for their Democrat Party's sake. The public has awakened to their lies and political bias. Now, the legacy media is in a well-deserved death spiral. More 'journalism' layoffs are coming.

