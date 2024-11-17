Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just...
Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo

Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's a TRUMPER!

Warren Squire  |  2:15 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It truly feels like a new day in America. The once silent majority in America has not only spoken by putting President-Elect Donald Trump back in the White House, but now those proud Trump voters are showing their happy faces in blue states. Axios laments this new political reality as more and more Trump voters come out of the closet and say, 'We're here! We don't fear! Get used to it!'

There has been anger and frustration bubbling under the surface for years. Fed-up Trump supporters came out in force in the recent election and made themselves heard at the ballot box.

Those ignored by Democrats said, 'No more!'

This newfound courage surfaced when Trump came within mere centimeters of being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania.

You could almost sense the momentum in the election shift that day. That didn't stop 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats from still pushing false, dangerous rhetoric about Trump being Hitler, though. How did that work out for them?

Hollywood expectedly and ignorantly piped in. Sorry, celebrities, you're also irrelevant.

Trump voters will not forget the role Axios and other 'news' outlets played in deriding average Americans for their political beliefs. It will be a long four years for the 'journos" who avoid layoffs.

You can sense a real pushback among Trump voters now. The doxxing and canceling ways of 'journalists' and their fellow Dems seem to be over for the most part. It feels that admitting you voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz carries more of a stigma now. Welcome to the Kamala closet, Dems!

