Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's a TRUMPER!

It truly feels like a new day in America. The once silent majority in America has not only spoken by putting President-Elect Donald Trump back in the White House, but now those proud Trump voters are showing their happy faces in blue states. Axios laments this new political reality as more and more Trump voters come out of the closet and say, 'We're here! We don't fear! Get used to it!'

Read this.

Trump supporters in deep blue cities and states are no longer keeping it to themselves. https://t.co/dzm9nEGb5c — Axios (@axios) November 17, 2024

There has been anger and frustration bubbling under the surface for years. Fed-up Trump supporters came out in force in the recent election and made themselves heard at the ballot box.

They seem to misunderstand what the silent majority is. The things that have transpired over the last 4 years have given voice to the most silent of the silent majority. They brought children into it on top of everything else. Tipping point. — God Save the Republic (@GSTR_X) November 17, 2024

Yes.



We have been here the entire time. It just used to be that you all would ruin our lives and try to get us fired from our jobs if we admitted we supported Trump.



In case you forgot. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 17, 2024

Yeah, the brown shirts never should have tried to intimidate Trump voters. People are starting to see how evil the left is. — A Springfield Duck (@springfieldduck) November 17, 2024

We’ve always said that Trump supporters were the ‘silent majority’ but the Left refused to listen. — The Cheeky Pundit (@TheCheekyPundit) November 17, 2024

Those ignored by Democrats said, 'No more!'

This newfound courage surfaced when Trump came within mere centimeters of being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Once that guy took a bullet the signs came out — Redacted (@RB4444) November 17, 2024

Americans stand fiercely proud, rallying behind a leader who risked everything—even his own life—for this country. It’s an awe-inspiring display of unity and patriotism. ❤️❤️🇺🇸 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 17, 2024

You could almost sense the momentum in the election shift that day. That didn't stop 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats from still pushing false, dangerous rhetoric about Trump being Hitler, though. How did that work out for them?

Hollywood expectedly and ignorantly piped in. Sorry, celebrities, you're also irrelevant.

In spite of what Hollywood tried to tell us, the majority of America hates the woke idiocy — Canada Libre (@CanadaLibreNow) November 17, 2024

Cause no one cares about the media or Hollywood anymore .. they have no power — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJ64075) November 17, 2024

Trump voters will not forget the role Axios and other 'news' outlets played in deriding average Americans for their political beliefs. It will be a long four years for the 'journos" who avoid layoffs.

Cry harder Axios. Americans had a taste of the progressive left and they said no thanks — Mike J (@4593rainier) November 17, 2024

Axios, why do you think they were hiding?



Could it be RETRIBUTION from rags like Axios??! 🤣 — Outcome Thinking (@outcomethinking) November 17, 2024

No one should ever feel they have to hide who they voted for, especially when that person won big.



The political bullying and cancellation by the extreme left in some places is over. — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) November 17, 2024

You can sense a real pushback among Trump voters now. The doxxing and canceling ways of 'journalists' and their fellow Dems seem to be over for the most part. It feels that admitting you voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz carries more of a stigma now. Welcome to the Kamala closet, Dems!