X Marks the Ad Spot! Big Win for Elon Musk and Free Speech as Advertisers Return to X

Is it business sense or just common sense? Many advertisers which had frozen advertising on Elon Musk's X are now back on the social media platform. Many left when Media Matters convinced them that their ads were appearing next to antisemitic content. Musk is currently suing the leftist organization over the issue. Others are crediting the election of President -Elect Donald Trump for the about-face.

Whatever the reason, big ad spenders are back on X.

BREAKING: Disney, IBM, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Lionsgate Entertainment will be resuming advertising on X after boycotting the platform last year. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 15, 2024

Yes, it's a big victory for Elon Musk.

Woke and DEI nonsense has cost many companies money and potential customers. Some corporations have recognized this and have eliminated their in-house DEI programs. Apparently, it's hard to make money when you're ignoring tens of millions of Americans while supporting initiatives that are overtly racist towards them.

Who knew, right?

Reality has set in. If a company wants to reach a millions of people with their advertising messages, invest your budget with the number one platform in the world...X, where people with diverse interests/beliefs communicate & get their news! Welcome back advertisers!@elonmusk — Sterling Silva (@_sterlingsilva) November 15, 2024

They always bend the knee to their customers in the long run. As @CNN and @MSNBC are discovering, alienating 60% of the country isn't a sound business strategy. — Stellar Continuum Gaming (@StellarCGaming) November 15, 2024

Almost like they realized alienating half of the country was probably not a smart business move — BlockedByKirkHerbstreit.algo (@blockedbyherbie) November 15, 2024

A move towards neutrality is a smart move for business. It's also good business to stay out of the culture wars instead of veering hard left. This is all common sense which until recently was apparently uncommon in the business world.

More common sense - biased platforms are an economic dead end.

What, are you telling me they didn't get anything like the same exposure on BlueSky or Mastodon? 😆 — Jack (@SkipTerrio) November 15, 2024

Because they can’t sell on dying, biased platforms anymore.



Hard to keep a float when you’re advertising to less than 0.07% of the population…



🤷‍♂️ — Steve π (@probablynottah) November 15, 2024

We are winning.

I barely get to sleep, there's so much winning going on. — Daphne (@aMarienbad) November 15, 2024

We're loving all the winning, too!

Musk supported free speech and won. He supported Trump and won again. Advertisers coming back is yet another win.

Trump being elected is great news for free speech and 𝕏! As seen by advertisers returning to 𝕏. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 15, 2024

Elon stood up for free speech and free-speech won — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) November 15, 2024

Down with cancel culture! pic.twitter.com/fIBkTqR2SV — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) November 15, 2024

As they should! They never should have participated in that silly boycott in the first place. They are the ones that lost out, not the consumers. X is where the people are. — Ian Hansen 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHansensX) November 15, 2024

It's been almost a year to the day Musk told advertisers, “If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f---yourself. Go. F---. Yourself. Is that clear?” When Musk said that he looked at Disney CEO Bob Iger adding,“Hi Bob!”

Disney's advertising on X again. Winning.