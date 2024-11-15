X Marks the Ad Spot! Big Win for Elon Musk and Free Speech as Advertisers Return to X

CRUEL Britannia! Care Worker Jailed NINE MONTHS for 'Crime' of Filming Riot Aftermath
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is it business sense or just common sense? Many advertisers which had frozen advertising on Elon Musk's X are now back on the social media platform. Many left when Media Matters convinced them that their ads were appearing next to antisemitic content. Musk is currently suing the leftist organization over the issue. Others are crediting the election of President -Elect Donald Trump for the about-face.

Whatever the reason, big ad spenders are back on X.

Yes, it's a big victory for Elon Musk.

Woke and DEI nonsense has cost many companies money and potential customers. Some corporations have recognized this and have eliminated their in-house DEI programs. Apparently, it's hard to make money when you're ignoring tens of millions of Americans while supporting initiatives that are overtly racist towards them.

Who knew, right?

A move towards neutrality is a smart move for business. It's also good business to stay out of the culture wars instead of veering hard left. This is all common sense which until recently was apparently uncommon in the business world.

More common sense - biased platforms are an economic dead end. 

We're loving all the winning, too!

Musk supported free speech and won. He supported Trump and won again. Advertisers coming back is yet another win.

It's been almost a year to the day Musk told advertisers, “If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f---yourself. Go. F---. Yourself. Is that clear?” When Musk said that he looked at Disney CEO Bob Iger adding,“Hi Bob!”

Disney's advertising on X again. Winning.

