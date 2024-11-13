Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government Gravy Train

It looks like tens of thousands of grifters who have been suckling on the government teat are going to be weaned and kicked crying and screaming into the real world. President-Elect Donald Trump, along with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of the newly christened Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE) are about to flip Washington, D.C. upside down. A dreadful fear has gripped those living in the government sphere around the nation's capital.

There are probably 100,000+ people in the greater DC area in the government sphere - govt employees, lawyers, lobbyists, think tanks, and NGO grifters - who are now worried about losing their jobs.



They’ve got fat mortgages, Mercedes payments, club memberships, and school fees… pic.twitter.com/UhoojN3589 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 13, 2024

It's not just Washington, D.C. that is controlled by these power-hungry elitists. They've crossed the border into Virginia where their vast numbers allow them to sway almost every election to the Democrat Party. Fed-up residents say they want their state back.

5 of the 7 wealthiest counties by median income are in the DC metro area.



That is nuts. pic.twitter.com/V5F5Bej1ru — Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) November 13, 2024

They've also co-opted Virginia politics. All of VA is controlled by DC bureaucrats living in Alexandria, Arlington, Reston, etc. — Elle Z (@ElleZee6) November 13, 2024

Average Americans who have struggled through the Biden administration and other bad economies are looking forward to these fat cats learning how it feels not to be immune to the policies they pushed on others.

That’s right! This area was always immune to the downturns in the American economy. Their house values never went down, only up. Their jobs were secure and they got regular raises, regardless. They lived large off the taxpayers, even as the taxpayers suffered. Drain the swamp! — Kristin 🕯️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@kristinsue21) November 13, 2024

These folks made or have influence on decisions on the government. When things go sideways it’s always the American people that feel the pain and never those “best and brightest” who made those poor decisions.



We go through reductions in work force, tighten our belts, lose our… — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) November 13, 2024

The American people have been used, abused, and extorted our whole lives. I'm sorry for the decent ones, if there are any, but the majority are the worst humanity has to offer, and I'm glad this is happening. I'm looking forward to this. — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) November 13, 2024

No doubt these grifters will find it hard when the government gravy train is permanently derailed.

Imagine the shame when they bump into each other at an Aldi or Dollar General trying to make ends meet after flipping us off for years.Suck it up buttercups. — raceroh (@raceroh2001) November 13, 2024

Maybe they should learn how to live like the American people whose lives they have burdened. — ElizabethRyan 🇺🇸 (@Patrioticmama73) November 13, 2024

Fire. Them. All.



You know what's great about all of this - they'll have a VERY hard time in the "normal" workforce.



It's like the QB of a team that gets cut and not one other team signs them. 🇺🇸 — Jonas (@minombrejonas) November 13, 2024

Once these government parasites are thrown into the real job market, transitioning to their new world will be tough. Posters suggest a few jobs for them.

Let them learn to code or mow lawns. — William Wallace Welker (@Will_W_Welker) November 13, 2024

On the bright side, vegetable harvest workers will soon to be in big demand. — Dusty Storm (@DustyStorm1897) November 13, 2024

Yes, accountability is on the way.

The smart ones are probably already looking to unload their homes and move. Life is about to get excessively expensive without a steady government cash flow. Whatever they decide to do they better do it soon, President-Elect Trump's inauguration is a little more than two months from today.