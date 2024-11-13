Joe Walsh Rending Garments Over Pete Hegseth Made X Fun Again
Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government Gravy Train

Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

It looks like tens of thousands of grifters who have been suckling on the government teat are going to be weaned and kicked crying and screaming into the real world. President-Elect Donald Trump, along with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of the newly christened Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE) are about to flip Washington, D.C. upside down. A dreadful fear has gripped those living in the government sphere around the nation's capital.

Read on.

It's not just Washington, D.C. that is controlled by these power-hungry elitists. They've crossed the border into Virginia where their vast numbers allow them to sway almost every election to the Democrat Party. Fed-up residents say they want their state back.

Average Americans who have struggled through the Biden administration and other bad economies are looking forward to these fat cats learning how it feels not to be immune to the policies they pushed on others.

No doubt these grifters will find it hard when the government gravy train is permanently derailed.

Once these government parasites are thrown into the real job market, transitioning to their new world will be tough. Posters suggest a few jobs for them.

Yes, accountability is on the way.

The smart ones are probably already looking to unload their homes and move. Life is about to get excessively expensive without a steady government cash flow. Whatever they decide to do they better do it soon, President-Elect Trump's inauguration is a little more than two months from today.

