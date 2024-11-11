No Tea for Two: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden for First Lady White House Tradition

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump is signaling that outgoing First Lady Jill Biden is the last lady she wants to sit down and have tea with. Melania is snubbing Jill on Wednesday when President-Elect Donald Trump meets with President Joe Biden at the White House. Melania is offering no tea and no sympathy for the departing First Lady.

EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump snubs tea with Jill Biden and skips traditional meeting https://t.co/GweFAE4c1r pic.twitter.com/I3m1nlaAux — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 11, 2024

Many are saying the apparent snub is warranted after you consider what Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have put the Trump family through over the last few years.

Melania's time would be better spent elsewhere.

Melanie Trump, First Lady elect, is too busy for Jill’s Tea and crumpets photo OP - good for her. — Not in a Blue Moon (@notinabluemoon) November 11, 2024

You want to know what is a break with tradition? Trying to jail and bankrupt your political opponent and their family. — Free Burn (@returnofthefree) November 11, 2024

Good for Melania!

I would have done exactly the same.

Leftards put her family through hell.

She doesn’t forget. We don’t forget. — Emy 4 Trump 🧜🏼‍♀️⚔️ (@EMastrro) November 11, 2024

If they called my husband Hitler, a fascist etc I’d decline too — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) November 11, 2024

What? You mean the wife of the man they've been calling Literally Hitler for 8 years doesn't want to sit down and make nice over a pot of Earl Grey?



I'm shocked. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) November 11, 2024

The Biden administration and the Democrat Party have engaged in lawfare to destroy President-Elect Trump and by extension, his family which includes Melania.

This will be Melania's second term, so it's not like she needs a tour or any tips for being First Lady.

Quite a slant on this article. Melania has lived at the White House. She doesn’t need tips on staff, chef, and hosting state dinners. No need to sit down with Jill. She seems to be an insufferable shrew. — A from Georgia 🐘🇺🇸 🍟🗑️ 🐿️ (@AmandafromGA) November 11, 2024

Melania knows her way around the WH

No need to entertain Jill — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) November 11, 2024

Melania could always show up and remind Jill where the White House exits are.

It's doubtful Melania is going to forgive Joe, Jill, and their supporters for labeling the entire Trump family fascists, nazis, racists, and even garbage.

Why?

Mrs. Jill Biden has been so respectful of Trump. pic.twitter.com/1d1TYY3c2n — DM Moore (@blues_essence) November 11, 2024

Biden called her "Garbage" so... — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) November 11, 2024

Despicable.

Melania might not see Jill Biden until Inauguration Day in January. We think it's safe to say spending time with Jill Biden is not Melania's cup of tea.