No Tea for Two: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden for First Lady White House Tradition

Warren Squire  |  8:15 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump is signaling that outgoing First Lady Jill Biden is the last lady she wants to sit down and have tea with. Melania is snubbing Jill on Wednesday when President-Elect Donald Trump meets with President Joe Biden at the White House. Melania is offering no tea and no sympathy for the departing First Lady.

Read more here.

Many are saying the apparent snub is warranted after you consider what Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have put the Trump family through over the last few years.

Melania's time would be better spent elsewhere.

The Biden administration and the Democrat Party have engaged in lawfare to destroy President-Elect Trump and by extension, his family which includes Melania.

This will be Melania's second term, so it's not like she needs a tour or any tips for being First Lady.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRANSITION WHITE HOUSE

