Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Merch

Whatever Kamala Harris was selling during her failed bid for the White House, no one was buying. That extends to her official campaign merchandise as well. Now that the presidential election is over there are tons of unsold Kamala merch retailers are struggling to get rid of. Even at drastically slashed prices no one is buying.

Can you blame them?

Trump is already bringing down prices pic.twitter.com/YHYo6GvxW6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 10, 2024

Airport gift shops always try to lure shoppers looking for last-minute souvenirs before hopping on a flight. We'd be scared to buy any of this stuff, though. It's bad luck! We don't want our plane to go down in flames like Kamala's campaign.

You didn't get us in New York and you won't get us in the Garden State!

NJ Aiport just yesterday!! pic.twitter.com/lpTxeIRU5i — Alexander Flores (@AlexFlores919) November 10, 2024

This t-shirt is lying to us. Put it back!

We can't even remember what the whole coconut thing was about, but her campaign deemed it shirt-worthy for some reason. At least one Trump fan says he might buy one and make it worth wearing or framing.

Still mind boggling they tried to make this a thing. “She’s really smart you just don’t get it” pic.twitter.com/pcgqZ4Ok7Z — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 10, 2024

I want the coconut tree shirt and for Trump to sign it — all (@1a2b3c4d5e6g7e) November 10, 2024

Free White Dudes for Harris caps. A furniture store should snatch these up and give them away free with the purchase of a corner chair.

Free hats!

Get your free hats!

🤣 pic.twitter.com/fAw5A5vVlo — Shaydes of color (@Shaydes_ofColor) November 10, 2024

Even if Americans don't purchase these reminders of Kamala's massive flameout, they will probably have a second life in foreign countries.

LOL send em like they do to useless Super Bowl loser jerseys….RIGHT TO THE SUDAN…no don’t do that..those poor people have suffered enough. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 10, 2024

They should really send those to Africa like the premade Super Bowl loser T-shirts — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) November 10, 2024

Your wish is our command!

Happy times helping the less fortunate pic.twitter.com/NDyX55WXOe — John H (@hpjohn1) November 10, 2024

Not many here at home want to slip on a Kamala shirt, but these rags could still be put to good use. Wait, did someone say rags?

They would make great oil rags for car mechanics — Ricky Lee🇺🇸 (@Rickylee170) November 10, 2024

🤣 no one’s buying Harris t-shirts! They can sell it for pennies. Still no one buying it unless they use it for cleaning glass stoves or windows — gutsyPetr70 (@Petr70G) November 10, 2024

These sad souvenirs could be a boon for middle-class Americans working on cars or cleaning stoves. This Kamala merch would also make great gag gifts for birthdays and white elephant gifts for the upcoming holiday season. All made very affordable thanks to President-Elect Trump.