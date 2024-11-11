Monday Morning Meme Madness
Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Merch

Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

Whatever Kamala Harris was selling during her failed bid for the White House, no one was buying. That extends to her official campaign merchandise as well. Now that the presidential election is over there are tons of unsold Kamala merch retailers are struggling to get rid of. Even at drastically slashed prices no one is buying.

Can you blame them?

Airport gift shops always try to lure shoppers looking for last-minute souvenirs before hopping on a flight. We'd be scared to buy any of this stuff, though. It's bad luck! We don't want our plane to go down in flames like Kamala's campaign.

You didn't get us in New York and you won't get us in the Garden State!

This t-shirt is lying to us. Put it back!

We can't even remember what the whole coconut thing was about, but her campaign deemed it shirt-worthy for some reason. At least one Trump fan says he might buy one and make it worth wearing or framing.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Free White Dudes for Harris caps. A furniture store should snatch these up and give them away free with the purchase of a corner chair.

Even if Americans don't purchase these reminders of Kamala's massive flameout, they will probably have a second life in foreign countries.

Your wish is our command!

Not many here at home want to slip on a Kamala shirt, but these rags could still be put to good use. Wait, did someone say rags?

These sad souvenirs could be a boon for middle-class Americans working on cars or cleaning stoves. This Kamala merch would also make great gag gifts for birthdays and white elephant gifts for the upcoming holiday season. All made very affordable thanks to President-Elect Trump.

Tags: AFRICA CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP PRESIDENT TRUMP

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student
Gordon K
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Amy Curtis
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a Four-Year Cruise
Warren Squire
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Eric V.

