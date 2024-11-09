Dragged Out Race: Here's a List of Things Faster than Arizona Counting Ballots

Election Day was Tuesday. Would you believe some states are still counting votes? It's amazing that in our modern age something as simple as counting votes can go on for days and sometimes weeks. Well, they're still counting votes in Arizona where it's still too close to call the Senate race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego. That has some jokingingly asking what moves faster than an Arizona ballot count.

Advertisement

First, the question and then the answers.

List things that are faster than Arizona counting ballots. Go: — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 9, 2024

Let's get started!

Yes, nothing dries slower than paint. They just painted over a Kamala mural in Atlanta. Will it be dry before Arizona finishes counting? (READ & WATCH)

Paint drying… literally — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) November 9, 2024

Watching the paint on this wall dry pic.twitter.com/11EX5bQX3x — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) November 9, 2024

Love that they used orange paint!

These next two seem related for some reason. See if you agree.

Plate tectonics. — ultraquiet (@ultra_quiet) November 9, 2024

Stacey Abraham’s doing 2 pushups — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) November 9, 2024

Not sure Abrams could even do one push-up.

Nothing moves slower than addlebrain Biden. His slow walk across stage at the Jimmy Kimmel event torpedoed his re-election hopes. (READ & WATCH)

Joe Biden walking off stage. — Mitch Rapp (@shadowfax_82) November 9, 2024

The left is sharing the director's cut of Obama leading Biden off stage at the event with Jimmy Kimmel. They conveniently switched cameras right when Biden froze. Watch the two perspectives synced up here. pic.twitter.com/Y25FpJSkRV — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) June 17, 2024

Biden will be slowly walking away from the White House in a few months.

Remember Tim Walz trying to load a gun? Painfully slow but still faster than Arizona counting votes. (READ & WATCH)

Tim Walz loading an A400. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) November 9, 2024

Tim Walz is attempting to load what appears to be a Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting, a shotgun which starts at $2,159.



He's proving the maxim that expensive gear doesn't compensate for a poor shooter 😂pic.twitter.com/KZXxXgprk3 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 12, 2024

Sheesh, nothing about Walz was true!

Kamala used celebrity appearances to help boost her flagging rally attendance numbers. It felt like Cardi B was on stage for an eternity when her teleprompter failed. (READ & WATCH)

Cardi B trying to give a speech — JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC (@JobberNationTV) November 9, 2024

Cardi B’s speech wasn’t loaded into the teleprompter so she oddly stammers for ninety seconds until someone runs her phone out to her!



This is just hilarious! So clearly, Cardi has no idea what she’s even endorsing Kamala for… pic.twitter.com/rhtPRBKrrT — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

She eventually read her remarks off of a cellphone.

That's just a short list of things faster than Arizona counting ballots. As of this writing only 82% of votes in Arizona have been counted. Election officials are reportedly working day and night to bring the election to an end. However, Arizona law does not allow officials to declare results until November 11 at the earliest.