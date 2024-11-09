Harris & Walls: Painters De-Face Building After Kamala's Humiliating Loss to Trump
Dragged Out Race: Here's a List of Things Faster than Arizona Counting Ballots

Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Election Day was Tuesday. Would you believe some states are still counting votes? It's amazing that in our modern age something as simple as counting votes can go on for days and sometimes weeks. Well, they're still counting votes in Arizona where it's still too close to call the Senate race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego. That has some jokingingly asking what moves faster than an Arizona ballot count.

First, the question and then the answers.

Let's get started!

Yes, nothing dries slower than paint. They just painted over a Kamala mural in Atlanta. Will it be dry before Arizona finishes counting? (READ & WATCH)

Love that they used orange paint!

These next two seem related for some reason. See if you agree.

Not sure Abrams could even do one push-up.

Nothing moves slower than addlebrain Biden. His slow walk across stage at the Jimmy Kimmel event torpedoed his re-election hopes. (READ & WATCH)

Biden will be slowly walking away from the White House in a few months.

Remember Tim Walz trying to load a gun? Painfully slow but still faster than Arizona counting votes. (READ & WATCH)

Sheesh, nothing about Walz was true!

Kamala used celebrity appearances to help boost her flagging rally attendance numbers. It felt like Cardi B was on stage for an eternity when her teleprompter failed. (READ & WATCH)

She eventually read her remarks off of a cellphone.

That's just a short list of things faster than Arizona counting ballots. As of this writing only 82% of votes in Arizona have been counted. Election officials are reportedly working day and night to bring the election to an end. However, Arizona law does not allow officials to declare results until November 11 at the earliest.

