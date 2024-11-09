Law & Border: Illegal Aliens March Against Impending Mass Deportations in Manhattan

A large mix of American citizens and illegal aliens took to the streets of Manhattan, New York today. They were marching against the recent election of President-Elect Donald Trump. The protest largely centered around imaginary grievances like Trump being racist, sexist and anti-gay - all dishonest nonsense pushed by legacy media 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats. There were also chants against Trump's promise of deporting illegal aliens living in the United States.

Footage of the protest is here. (WATCH)

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands protesters and Immigrants are marching and protesting of Donald Trump’s election to 47th President of the United States of America



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork



At this time, New York City law enforcement is actively monitoring as thousands of immigrants,… pic.twitter.com/Tu0rWnnlvf — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 9, 2024

If they’re illegal immigrants, someone should tell them they’re marching directly toward their own deportation. — D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) November 9, 2024

ILLEGALS are not immigrants, the are criminals, this is an invading army. — RedOperator (@RougeOperator1) November 9, 2024

Hopefully, that army will be marched back across the southern border soon.

Trump won the presidency early Wednesday morning. Many are wondering why it took so many days to organize a march. They also want to know who is financing this event.

Took them a few days to get the money together, the 501c3’s are probably low on cash flow after the election https://t.co/eg2throlCF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 9, 2024

So, just exactly how do these illegals get so organized, and have professionally made signs, to be able to do this “suddenly” en masse? No one questions this? Follow the money. — Pete Lambert (@Peter_R_Lambert) November 9, 2024

It's unsure how Trump's plan to deport millions of illegal aliens will look or be carried out, but posters say the clock is ticking for protests such as this one. Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

You have 2 months, illegals! pic.twitter.com/u7PfW3FVAn — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 9, 2024

I went to the bookstore this morning and asked if they had Trump’s new book on how to deport illegal immigrants..



The clerk said, “Get the f**k out and don't come back!”



I said, “Yes, that's the one! Do you have that in paperback?” — MisterBobDobolina (@dobolina_mister) November 9, 2024

Too funny!

The protestors were mostly preaching (screeching) to the choir today. Manhattan voted 82% for Kamala Harris in the presidential election. That means most onlookers who were incovenienced by the pointless protest were fellow Democrats and leftists.