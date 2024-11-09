Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back...
Pentagon Discussing How to Disobey If Trump Deploys Troops Domestically
VIP
Dear GOP: You Won, Again (for Once, ACT LIKE IT)
'America's Best Friend': Kirk Herbstreit Brings a Nation to Tears With Tribute to...
We'll Help You Pack! Half of Harris Voters Want to Relocate Following Trump...
Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan...
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen...
RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movemen...
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is...
WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA...
'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With...

Law & Border: Illegal Aliens March Against Impending Mass Deportations in Manhattan

Warren Squire  |  9:15 PM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

A large mix of American citizens and illegal aliens took to the streets of Manhattan, New York today. They were marching against the recent election of President-Elect Donald Trump. The protest largely centered around imaginary grievances like Trump being racist, sexist and anti-gay - all dishonest nonsense pushed by legacy media 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats. There were also chants against Trump's promise of deporting illegal aliens living in the United States.

Advertisement

Footage of the protest is here. (WATCH)

Hopefully, that army will be marched back across the southern border soon.

Trump won the presidency early Wednesday morning. Many are wondering why it took so many days to organize a march. They also want to know who is financing this event.

It's unsure how Trump's plan to deport millions of illegal aliens will look or be carried out, but posters say the clock is ticking for protests such as this one. Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

Recommended

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Brett T.
Advertisement

Too funny!

The protestors were mostly preaching (screeching) to the choir today. Manhattan voted 82% for Kamala Harris in the presidential election. That means most onlookers who were incovenienced by the pointless protest were fellow Democrats and leftists.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MANHATTAN MARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Brett T.
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back From Politics After Kamala Loss
Amy Curtis
Pentagon Discussing How to Disobey If Trump Deploys Troops Domestically
Brett T.
'America's Best Friend': Kirk Herbstreit Brings a Nation to Tears With Tribute to His Departed Ben
Grateful Calvin
RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movement Will FAIL
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James Brett T.
Advertisement