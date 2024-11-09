Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan Lichtman's 'Keys'

All grifts must naturally come to an end. No grift-ender was more spectacularly hilarious than Allan Lichtman's (of '13 Keys to the White House' fame) on Tuesday. Video shows the befuddled election predictor watching his prediction of a Kamala Harris victory implode in real time. Still, he thinks he can keep his grift going another few election cycles. Why? He says his model didn't account for three things he claims are now obvious in this year's presidential election.

Advertisement

We bet you can predict what those three things are. (READ & WATCH)

Allen Lichtman says his 13 Keys failed because of large quantities of misogyny, racism, and xenophobia via @CNN — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 9, 2024

Watching Allen Lichtman completely unravel as he realizes Kamala is going to lose Pennsylvania is priceless comedy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KdsCk0mpG7 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 8, 2024

We can't get enough of that video!

What's truly funny is that Lichtman's keys weren't wrong. Instead, he chose to misinterpret them as showing his chosen candidate ascending to the White House.

Posters agree and are saying, 'don't blame the keys, blame the man.'

Wrong.@AllanLichtman’s keys failed, because he allows his own political biases to cloud his judgement when applying them.



If his keys were applied objectively instead of subjectively, they would have pointed to Trump and been correct.



Allan is the problem, not the keys. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) November 9, 2024

The guy is a lost cause. It was his own hatred towards Trump that blinded him to his own keys — Vegas Conservative News (@vegas_news) November 9, 2024

Bro, if he actually applied them correctly… he would’ve been correct. The key actually do

Make sense. He just let his obvious bias influence is choices per key. — steve (@TeeRom56) November 9, 2024

If you apply his keys correctly they would have worked. — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) November 9, 2024

Lichtman claimed that Biden's economy was strong and that there were no foreign policy disasters, wars, or scandals during his admin, so clearly Lichtman, his brain ravaged by TDS, ignored his own keys to curry favor with the Dems and thus ruined his career and reputation — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) November 9, 2024

Yes, Trump Derangement Syndrome played a role in Lichtman being horribly wrong. Still, he maintains that misogyny, racism and xenophobia played a bigger role than he calculated for.

Commenters jokingly say he needs to add them to his keys.

He should have added 3 extra keys to measure Misogyny, Racism and Xenophobia then.😂



But seriously, what a hack. It's embarrassing that anyone ever took that guy seriously.



I think the uncertainty makes people superstitious, and hacks like Selzer and Lichtman profit from that. — Russells Teapot (@teapot_russells) November 9, 2024

Maybe he needs to create "13 keys to measure misogyny, racism, and xenophobia".



Lichtman is nothing but a joke. His so-called "keys" are just confirmation bias tools. — Drew Cheng MD 🇺🇸 (@dchengmd) November 9, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe he should have expanded to 16 keys, including racism, misogyny and xenophobia. Or 17, if he wants to add transphobia. Lichtman is a loon. — Aurelian45 (@Aurelian457) November 9, 2024

Adding more keys will not improve the chances of Lichtman's future predictions being right. The more imaginary stuff he adds the less likely he will be anywhere near the truth. Hopefully, his grift is over. But sadly, there will always be a market for telling people what they want to hear and not what they need to hear.