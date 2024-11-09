Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan Lichtman's 'Keys'

Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on November 09, 2024
Petros Giannakouris

All grifts must naturally come to an end. No grift-ender was more spectacularly hilarious than Allan Lichtman's (of '13 Keys to the White House' fame) on Tuesday. Video shows the befuddled election predictor watching his prediction of a Kamala Harris victory implode in real time. Still, he thinks he can keep his grift going another few election cycles. Why? He says his model didn't account for three things he claims are now obvious in this year's presidential election.

We bet you can predict what those three things are. (READ & WATCH)

We can't get enough of that video!

What's truly funny is that Lichtman's keys weren't wrong. Instead, he chose to misinterpret them as showing his chosen candidate ascending to the White House.

Posters agree and are saying, 'don't blame the keys, blame the man.'

Yes, Trump Derangement Syndrome played a role in Lichtman being horribly wrong. Still, he maintains that misogyny, racism and xenophobia played a bigger role than he calculated for.

Commenters jokingly say he needs to add them to his keys.

Adding more keys will not improve the chances of Lichtman's future predictions being right. The more imaginary stuff he adds the less likely he will be anywhere near the truth. Hopefully, his grift is over. But sadly, there will always be a market for telling people what they want to hear and not what they need to hear.

