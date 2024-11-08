Harris & Walls: Painters De-Face Building After Kamala's Humiliating Loss to Trump

Just days after Kamala's humiliating loss to President-Elect Donald Trump, many Democrats are trying to erase her from memory. That includes taking a paint roller to a mural on the side of a building in Atlanta, Georgia. Workers quickly made sure that residents would no longer be haunted by Kamala's enormous flat face and cackling grin. You could say this is an attempt to unburden them by what has been.

Going, going, gone! (WATCH)

UNBURDENED BY WHAT HAS BEEN!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sz2Sg60oy2 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 8, 2024

Kamala was obliterated by the 'orange man' so it's very appropriate that her picture should be completely covered in lovely orange paint.

Make walls great again!

I love that they are using orange paint! 🎨 — tnull1996 (@tnull1996) November 9, 2024

Good color — Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) November 8, 2024

Orange!!!

How Appropriate!!

Love it. — LexPoetRomantic (@PoetLex5298) November 8, 2024

Looks like Big Brother's little sister will no longer be peering out at an entire neighborhood. Who wants an enormous eyesore facing their apartment or business?

This will be a major plus for the community.

Property values skyrocketed in the area immediately after they cleaned the 💩off that wall. — OG MAGA Peanut © (@liteburd) November 8, 2024

I like watching paint dry, now.👀🇺🇸 — Brandy Nelles (@NellesBrandy) November 9, 2024

We agree!

Turn the page? We prefer roll the brush! The mural moment has sparked the creativity of Trump supporters.

Check out these memes!

The people have spoken. pic.twitter.com/EEeOsF9DHt — Rightly News (@RightlyNews) November 8, 2024

Yes, the people have spoken.

Democrats want to forget their failed, embarassing candidate. It's no surprise that means erasing (or painting over) every reminder of her catastrophic campaign. You can practically hear the Dems saying, 'We're never going back!' over and over. Well, you better put a second coat of orange paint on that mural just to be sure.