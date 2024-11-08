Harris & Walls: Painters De-Face Building After Kamala's Humiliating Loss to Trump

Cutting Kamala: Rogan Reveals Harris Demanded Editorial Control Over Podcast Interview
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just days after Kamala's humiliating loss to President-Elect Donald Trump, many Democrats are trying to erase her from memory. That includes taking a paint roller to a mural on the side of a building in Atlanta, Georgia. Workers quickly made sure that residents would no longer be haunted by Kamala's enormous flat face and cackling grin. You could say this is an attempt to unburden them by what has been.

Advertisement

Going, going, gone! (WATCH)

Kamala was obliterated by the 'orange man' so it's very appropriate that her picture should be completely covered in lovely orange paint.

Make walls great again!

Looks like Big Brother's little sister will no longer be peering out at an entire neighborhood. Who wants an enormous eyesore facing their apartment or business?

This will be a major plus for the community.

We agree!

Turn the page? We prefer roll the brush! The mural moment has sparked the creativity of Trump supporters.

Check out these memes!

Yes, the people have spoken.

Democrats want to forget their failed, embarassing candidate. It's no surprise that means erasing (or painting over) every reminder of her catastrophic campaign. You can practically hear the Dems saying, 'We're never going back!' over and over. Well, you better put a second coat of orange paint on that mural just to be sure.

