Cutting Kamala: Rogan Reveals Harris Demanded Editorial Control Over Podcast Interview

Kamala Harris had a chance to reach tens of millions of potential voters in the final days of the 2024 presidential election. But, her pride, stupidity, and her controlling nature destroyed her chance to appear on Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast. Rogan says she wanted editorial control with a final say on what was ultimately released to the public. This is on top of her wanting Rogan to leave his Austin, Texas studio and fly to meet her. She also wanted to do a one hour interview instead of the customary three hours other guests have done.

Rogan explains here. (WATCH)

Joe Rogan & Theo Von Say Kamala Harris' Team Asked If They Would Edit Her Interview



"There were a few restrictions of things they wanted to talk about...They wanted to know if I'd edit it. I'm like, there's no editing." pic.twitter.com/XjKOGSRNGW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 8, 2024

Interviews on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast are raw looks at who his guests are. Kamala, being the spoiled person she is, expected Rogan to kowtow to her like network 'news' outlets.

Rogan conducts actual interviews, he's not one of Kamala's fellow Democrats pretending to be journalists at CBS 'News' or MSNBC.

If Kamala Harris wanted edited interview, she should have stayed with ABC or CNN.



Podcast shows is not for everyone. — Tweet of the Day™ /^v^\ (@Instabuydeals) November 8, 2024

Haha trying to censore, modify they way Rogan talks (interviews) people, a proven format everyone enjoys.

Because she (they) knew she'd look like a fool.

Good on JR for saying no, I'm here, this how I do my show, come on in.

She made the choice. — KungFuSanta (@fu_santa) November 8, 2024

Classic Kamala! Trying to control the narrative. 😂 But honestly, who thought Joe and Theo would play ball? They’re all about the real talk. No edits, just vibes! #KeepItReal — Kinley Fisher (@KinleyFish32203) November 8, 2024

Larger podcasts set the rules and call the shots. If you want access to their enormous audiences you have to play by their rules. Of course, Kamala didn't want to play. The reason is quite obvious. Rogan would have probed for details in every lie she has told, like working for McDonald's, owning a Glock, etc.

It's hard to lie on the fly when everything about yourself is made up.

Her whole campaign was build on lies, deceit, edits, gaslighting, etc. We need more people like Joe Rogan who want truth to get out there and are willing to sacrifice money for it. — Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) November 8, 2024

She’s not comfortable with herself. She has been lying about herself for decades. At some point you forget who you are. — RedPillWatcher (@RedPillWatcher) November 8, 2024

Real, sit down interviews are the best way for people to learn who public figures really are. Hopefully, this will become the norm for all elections. Although, it's unsure candidates with Kamala's issues would be able to handle it.

From now on, all elected officials should be forced to do 2+ hour unedited interviews. — Bobby Bradshaw (@BobbyFuria) November 8, 2024

Would she have been able to remain sober for 2 hours!? — Hiro Pro (@Hirohelio) November 8, 2024

Kamala desperately needed to reach young male voters in order to have a chance at taking the White House, but skipped out on Rogan. Trump ended her election hopes days ago. Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance appeared on Rogan's podcast. As of today, Trump's interview has 47 million views on Youtube, Vance's rests at 15 million.