Cutting Kamala: Rogan Reveals Harris Demanded Editorial Control Over Podcast Interview

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 08, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris had a chance to reach tens of millions of potential voters in the final days of the 2024 presidential election. But, her pride, stupidity, and her controlling nature destroyed her chance to appear on Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast. Rogan says she wanted editorial control with a final say on what was ultimately released to the public. This is on top of her wanting Rogan to leave his Austin, Texas studio and fly to meet her. She also wanted to do a one hour interview instead of the customary three hours other guests have done.

Rogan explains here. (WATCH)

Interviews on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast are raw looks at who his guests are. Kamala, being the spoiled person she is, expected Rogan to kowtow to her like network 'news' outlets.

Rogan conducts actual interviews, he's not one of Kamala's fellow Democrats pretending to be journalists at CBS 'News' or MSNBC.

Larger podcasts set the rules and call the shots. If you want access to their enormous audiences you have to play by their rules. Of course, Kamala didn't want to play. The reason is quite obvious. Rogan would have probed for details in every lie she has told, like working for McDonald's, owning a Glock, etc.

It's hard to lie on the fly when everything about yourself is made up.

Real, sit down interviews are the best way for people to learn who public figures really are. Hopefully, this will become the norm for all elections. Although, it's unsure candidates with Kamala's issues would be able to handle it.

Read on.

Kamala desperately needed to reach young male voters in order to have a chance at taking the White House, but skipped out on Rogan. Trump ended her election hopes days ago. Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance appeared on Rogan's podcast. As of today, Trump's interview has 47 million views on Youtube, Vance's rests at 15 million.

