'Dancing Queen' Tim Walz's Weird Waltz on the National Stage Finally Winds Down

'They're just plain weird.'

It's mind-blowing that the Kamala Harris campaign thought calling President Donald Trump and JD Vance 'weird' was a good attack strategy. Why? She selected Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate, a man who is the living embodiment of WEIRD. He prances and kicks like a demented man-child who devilishly downed a dozen Pixy Stix. He waves his hands frantically, stops on a dime, and then puts his mitts together to bow to the crowd. Again, it's just plain weird.

This music video perfectly captures Walz's clownish, dance floor antics (WATCH)

Tim Walz is a little... different pic.twitter.com/ghPgKkdG5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Walz will always be the Dancing Queen of the 2024 presidential election.

He'll also be remembered as one of the worst VP candidates in American history. Seriously Kamala, what the heck were you thinking? You had Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro right there, in a state you desperately needed to win. Trump trounced Kamala in the Keystone State, by the way.

What a wild, weird choice.

She was going to lose no matter what but why Tim Walz??? That was one of the worst campaigns and selections I've ever seen. — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) November 6, 2024

I can't imagine a worst VP pick in the history of politics. The guy is crazy and his ultra liberal policies are nothing shy of nuts. So glad we avoided having to deal with him as a national politician. — CantBeMe (@cantbeme14) November 6, 2024

I don’t think people are really understanding how close we were to absolute disaster with this nutscase running as VP 😂😭 — PickensBurgh🫡 (@PickensBurgh) November 6, 2024

Trump dodged a bullet and so did our country when the Harris/Walz ticket went down in flames overnight.

It's hard to imagine that Walz is actually 'Minnesota Governor Tim Walz', but it's true. These posters think his 'talents' could be put to use elsewhere.

He might get a job as the president of the Jazz hands club! His flutter fingers is amazing — Coinopgen (@Coinopgen) November 6, 2024

guy knew he had only 2 months of being in the national spotlight and absolutely relished every second of it. well back to working at tim hortons or whatever he was doing before — softest shot in the west (@bustingsoft) November 6, 2024

Tim Walz did not address the crowd at Kamala's concession speech today at Howard University in Washington D.C. What's next? Walz is expected to waltz back to Minnesota where he will resume his duties as governor. Likely, he will spastically wave to his staff, perform a high kick and then cartwheel into his comfy chair which sits behind his desk.