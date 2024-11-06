Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have...
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry...
Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'
Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
VIP
The Trash Takes Out the Democrats
'Nuts to You!' Squirrely Specter of Peanut Crosses Kamala's Path on Her Darkest...
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big...
Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia
Yes, PLEASE! Leftie Reminds Us How AWESOME the Supreme Court Will Be Thanks...
Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash...
Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless...
George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if...

'Dancing Queen' Tim Walz's Weird Waltz on the National Stage Finally Winds Down

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy

'They're just plain weird.'

It's mind-blowing that the Kamala Harris campaign thought calling President Donald Trump and JD Vance 'weird' was a good attack strategy. Why? She selected Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate, a man who is the living embodiment of WEIRD. He prances and kicks like a demented man-child who devilishly downed a dozen Pixy Stix. He waves his hands frantically, stops on a dime, and then puts his mitts together to bow to the crowd. Again, it's just plain weird.

Advertisement

This music video perfectly captures Walz's clownish, dance floor antics (WATCH)

Walz will always be the Dancing Queen of the 2024 presidential election.

He'll also be remembered as one of the worst VP candidates in American history. Seriously Kamala, what the heck were you thinking? You had Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro right there, in a state you desperately needed to win. Trump trounced Kamala in the Keystone State, by the way.

What a wild, weird choice.

Trump dodged a bullet and so did our country when the Harris/Walz ticket went down in flames overnight.

It's hard to imagine that Walz is actually 'Minnesota Governor Tim Walz', but it's true. These posters think his 'talents' could be put to use elsewhere.

Recommended

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
Advertisement

Tim Walz did not address the crowd at Kamala's concession speech today at Howard University in Washington D.C. What's next? Walz is expected to waltz back to Minnesota where he will resume his duties as governor. Likely, he will spastically wave to his staff, perform a high kick and then cartwheel into his comfy chair which sits behind his desk.

Tags: DANCE DANCING GOVERNOR KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry Over Kamala's Loss
Amy Curtis
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win
Grateful Calvin
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
Gordon K
Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called Doug P.
Advertisement