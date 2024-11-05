Silent Majority? Quiet Trump Voters are Making a Big Noise at the Ballot Box this Election Day

Trump supporters are more visible and vocal than in past elections, but many are still keeping to the shadows. Why? Fear. Many work in industries that are top-heavy with Democrats. Those same Democrats are free to speak their minds and espouse their views in the workplace, but Trump supporters know doing the same could put them at odds with co-workers and cost them promotions or even their jobs. So, it's not shocking many Trump supporters refuse to go on live TV to say how they voted.

Advertisement

There's more here.

NEW: CNN says they’re running into a lot of silent Trump voters in Virginia who are afraid to be interviewed.



Virginia Trump supporters are refusing interviews in fear of their Democrat friends finding out.



“There were many who said that they were planning to vote for Trump or… pic.twitter.com/OktNZTRJ4y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

Trump supporters have witnessed years of Dems/leftists going after people who disagree with them. There's no live and let live attitude. They'll try to destroy you for silly things like not baking a cake or refusing to wear a useless Covid mask.

For many Trump supporters, it's easier to keep their heads down.

Unfortunately, voting for the non-Establishment candidate carries a real risk of reprisal when you're surrounded by violent and bitter Leftists. pic.twitter.com/4uJRzUcfv8 — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 5, 2024

These people are not afraid of their friends finding out, in many cases they are afraid of their employer finding out. Democrats are known, they will cancel you if they know your voting Republican. — David (@David14297963) November 5, 2024

I believe it and that’s sad actually.



People should feel free to say their feelings about candidates without fearing persecution.



But the left has made it clear that they’ll do anything to punish those who disagree with them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2024

It’s no wonder.



The "tolerant left" made sure that supporting Trump means risking friendships, jobs, and peace of mind.



They’ll preach "inclusion" all day, but they’ll turn on you like rabies infested animals the second you think differently. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) November 5, 2024

Completely understandable. Leftists are incredibly unstable and violent. pic.twitter.com/xP7P6MwhsC — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 5, 2024

With legacy media 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats spreading lies and labeling Trump supporters fascist, racist, homophobic, Nazis and garbage. It makes their supporters feel justified in lashing out verbally and even physically. It's no surprise that Trump has had two assassination attempts after falsely being equated to Hitler.

Trump supporters must vote this Election Day.

Nothing wrong with being a silent Trump voter. A Trump vote is a Trump vote. Do your thing, silent Trump voters! — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2024

The silent Trump vote is MASSIVE.



I’ve been hearing and seeing a ton of this in western NY too. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 5, 2024

It’s time to show them what the silent majority actually looks like. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

The pollsters missed it again! Trump support was far greater than they knew. — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) November 5, 2024

Again, the stigma of being a Trump voter is starting to wane. But, the fear many have of being targeted for their beliefs and politics is still all too real. There is one place all voices are equally heard - the ballot box. This Election Day silent voters can ensure they are heard loud and clear by putting President Trump back in the White House.