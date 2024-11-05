Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Silent Majority? Quiet Trump Voters are Making a Big Noise at the Ballot Box this Election Day

Warren Squire  |  6:40 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Trump supporters are more visible and vocal than in past elections, but many are still keeping to the shadows. Why? Fear. Many work in industries that are top-heavy with Democrats. Those same Democrats are free to speak their minds and espouse their views in the workplace, but Trump supporters know doing the same could put them at odds with co-workers and cost them promotions or even their jobs. So, it's not shocking many Trump supporters refuse to go on live TV to say how they voted.

There's more here.

Trump supporters have witnessed years of Dems/leftists going after people who disagree with them. There's no live and let live attitude. They'll try to destroy you for silly things like not baking a cake or refusing to wear a useless Covid mask.

For many Trump supporters, it's easier to keep their heads down.

With legacy media 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats spreading lies and labeling Trump supporters fascist, racist, homophobic, Nazis and garbage. It makes their supporters feel justified in lashing out verbally and even physically. It's no surprise that Trump has had two assassination attempts after falsely being equated to Hitler.

Trump supporters must vote this Election Day.

Again, the stigma of being a Trump voter is starting to wane. But, the fear many have of being targeted for their beliefs and politics is still all too real. There is one place all voices are equally heard - the ballot box. This Election Day silent voters can ensure they are heard loud and clear by putting President Trump back in the White House.

