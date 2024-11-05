Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Watch)

'You've got my vote already because I'm going to be working the polls.'

Lights, camera, CRINGE! Kamala Harris stepped down from the campaign stage only to step into an obviously staged photo-op in Reading, Pennsylvania Monday night. The vacuous video reeks of total desperation.

It's as forced and awkward as you expect it to look. (WATCH)

VP Harris knocking on doors in Reading, PA. pic.twitter.com/wgCPywq1kb — CSPAN (@cspan) November 5, 2024

Knock it off, Kamala!

We know your team picked a house with committed Kamala/Walz voters inside. It's a sure bet that the yard had campaign signs, too. None of this is random, it's all staged. Seriously, what are the chances Kamala would pick a house that had two of her supporters and one just happened to be working the election Tuesday?

You can't fool these commenters, Kamala.

And a total surprise the woman is working the voting booth tomorrow and a "major inspector" right? No shenanigans there right? — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) November 5, 2024

Yeah, she just happens to stop at a PA poll worker home... hmmm 🧐 — Barb🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BarbGEO47) November 5, 2024

Totally random house… for sure — swêêt savagé (@lovemylife81) November 5, 2024

She knocked on a random door, and one of them happened t9 be working the polls on election day? — Ivan's mom (@bazylitch) November 5, 2024

Can you imagine if Kamala's team let her knock at a random home? It'd be too funny. One poster has a pretty good idea of how it would go down.

Check it out.

THAT BROAD WOULD HAVE TOTALLY BEEN IN HER TIGHTY WHITEYS WITH CHEETO DUST FINGERS TRACES WIPED ON THEM IF THEY DID THIS IMPROMPTU — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) November 5, 2024

There is not one chance in a million that the Secret Service let her door knock without screening the residents.



Where is the media screaming about a staged event? — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) November 5, 2024

More staged nonsense from the flailing campaign of the cackler. — Mostly Peaceful Dean (@BrianSheets6) November 5, 2024

The cameras, bright lights, and boom mics had many thinking this was another Lorne Michaels' production like we saw late Saturday night.

Is this the SNL skit they cut? — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) November 5, 2024

Is this a SNL skit? — USA President Xi Jinping (PARODY) (@ChinaLoveBiden) November 5, 2024

Kamala should have brought her Saturday Night Live doppelganger, Maya Rudolph door knocking with her. She's experienced with stage direction and knows where to stand in a shot. Don't worry, Kamala. Your part in the presidential election is almost over. You'll be leaving the national stage pretty soon. Maybe DoorDash is hiring. You'll have to work without a camera crew, though.