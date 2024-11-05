Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Watch)

VIP
Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

'You've got my vote already because I'm going to be working the polls.'

Lights, camera, CRINGE! Kamala Harris stepped down from the campaign stage only to step into an obviously staged photo-op in Reading, Pennsylvania Monday night. The vacuous video reeks of total desperation.

It's as forced and awkward as you expect it to look. (WATCH)

Knock it off, Kamala!

We know your team picked a house with committed Kamala/Walz voters inside. It's a sure bet that the yard had campaign signs, too. None of this is random, it's all staged. Seriously, what are the chances Kamala would pick a house that had two of her supporters and one just happened to be working the election Tuesday?

You can't fool these commenters, Kamala.

Can you imagine if Kamala's team let her knock at a random home? It'd be too funny. One poster has a pretty good idea of how it would go down.

Check it out.

Tags: CAMPAIGN ELECTION FAKE KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA POLLS

