Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election

November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In an unexpected move, a new Joe Rogan Experience podcast interview with Elon Musk dropped Monday evening. The two discussed several subjects, but focused momentarily on recent hoaxes pushed on the American public by legacy media 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats. You'll recall, 'journalists' purposely propagating the lie that Joe Biden did not call all Trump supporters 'garbage', along with the lie that Trump wanted Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad.

They call out President Barack Obama's hoax-pushing, too. (WATCH)

Obama doesn't care that he's lying to voters by repeating the thoroughly debunked 'fine people' hoax. Trump supporters are tired of all the dishonesty emanating from Democrats and the media.

Here's the video of Obama lying. (WATCH)

Don't expect 'journalists' to start doing actual journalism any time soon. It's simply not who they are.

The distrust of legacy media goes a long way in explaining how important alternative media has been this election cycle. Joe Rogan is leading the way with some truly huge interview subjects.

Podcasts and other forms of non-traditional media are quickly surpassing the reach of dying 'news' media such as CNN, MSNBC, and others. Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter cannot be underestimated as well.

Musk plans to be a part of Trump's administration by spearheading his Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE). There's talk that Ron Paul may join him in that endeavor. Joe Rogan has now hosted recent interviews with Trump, JD Vance, and Musk. Kamala Harris was offered a chance to be interviewed but refused to come to Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas.

