Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election

In an unexpected move, a new Joe Rogan Experience podcast interview with Elon Musk dropped Monday evening. The two discussed several subjects, but focused momentarily on recent hoaxes pushed on the American public by legacy media 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats. You'll recall, 'journalists' purposely propagating the lie that Joe Biden did not call all Trump supporters 'garbage', along with the lie that Trump wanted Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad.
They call out President Barack Obama's hoax-pushing, too. (WATCH)
NEW: Elon Musk and Joe Rogan rip the Democratic party for spreading hoax after hoax, call out President Barack Obama.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2024
The pair also called out YouTube for the apparent suppression of the Trump-Rogan interview.
"What the flying f**k? He doesn't give a f*ck." Musk said in… pic.twitter.com/hHzPRyAzmI
Obama doesn't care that he's lying to voters by repeating the thoroughly debunked 'fine people' hoax. Trump supporters are tired of all the dishonesty emanating from Democrats and the media.
Here's the video of Obama lying. (WATCH)
November 4, 2024
They are both correct.— Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) November 4, 2024
The American people are sick of the hoaxes .
What do you think about it? How many have you lived through?
Every single one of them have been debunked .
This has to END!
"The sheer number of hoaxes the Democratic Party is pushing OVER AND OVER AGAIN" - Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/IwxKsrw2ky— Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) November 4, 2024
It is wild how many debunked hoaxes the left keeps repeating and the legacy media stay quiet or happily nod along like the trained seals they are. pic.twitter.com/o3sVNSuuh7— Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) November 4, 2024
Don't expect 'journalists' to start doing actual journalism any time soon. It's simply not who they are.
The distrust of legacy media goes a long way in explaining how important alternative media has been this election cycle. Joe Rogan is leading the way with some truly huge interview subjects.
This is huge. Trump, Vance, and now Musk on JRE.— Blake (@_BlakeHabyan) November 4, 2024
Meanwhile no Kamala.
Joe Rogan having Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk in the span of 2 weeks is a godsend for the podcast world— Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) November 4, 2024
Podcasts and other forms of non-traditional media are quickly surpassing the reach of dying 'news' media such as CNN, MSNBC, and others. Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter cannot be underestimated as well.
Elon is becoming a very positive force in common sense strategies to solve an array of political problems.— GoodFights™ (@LionOfJudah_12) November 4, 2024
Thank God for him.
God, we need this man in the next administration!! Genius and talented! 🇺🇸— Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) November 4, 2024
Musk plans to be a part of Trump's administration by spearheading his Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE). There's talk that Ron Paul may join him in that endeavor. Joe Rogan has now hosted recent interviews with Trump, JD Vance, and Musk. Kamala Harris was offered a chance to be interviewed but refused to come to Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas.
