HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL...
RETALIATION: SJSU Suspended INDEFINITELY Assistant Volleyball Coach Who Filed Title IX Com...
David Limbaugh Contrasts 'Ask Me Anything' on Twitter Against 'the Kamala Press Conference...
The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if...
They're Saying It's The Economy
Leo Terrell: 'Pay No Attention to @NikkiHaley'
Shocked ... SHOCKED! Pentagon Under Fire for Failing to Send Absentee Ballots to...
Mike Davis: 'Kamala Mass-Imported Robbers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers'
Down Ballot Deep Dive: In New Hampshire Everything's Coming Up 'Lilys'
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery...
WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't...
VIP
Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE,...
Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the...
BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About...

Stage Magic: Emhoff Says Young Men No Match for Kamala's Seductive Speeches

Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

'Then everyone stood up and clapped!'

We've all heard the fake stories Democrats love to spin about them winning an argument in a public place or overhearing a conversation where Republicans say they're voting for Kamala, etc. These tall tales are long on Dem heroics, and very short on specifics. Definitely, all fake and 100% cringe. Doug Emhoff put his own seductive spin on the dishonest genre recently. Spinning the tale of a teen who traded in football tackles for Kamala's cackles.

Advertisement

Dougie has a tale to tell. (WATCH)

Sure, Dougie.

Of course, commenters were quick to call out this imaginative story about the seductive magic of Kamala's grating speech. This didn't happen!

Which specific speech? She only has one speech which she regurgitates verbatim at every campaign stop. Although, Kamala will change her accent depending on the racial makeup of the crowd she's pandering to.

Many are wondering if the imaginary Kamala covert is still a boy.

Recommended

HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Did Dougie's story happen? No, but avoiding Kamala's verbal estrogen is still a good policy. Her speeches may not be strong enough to convert a rugged male Trump supporter, but extended exposure could damage precious brain cells and ultimately result in the adoption of several pet cats. You've been warned.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLY SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats
Amy Curtis
RETALIATION: SJSU Suspended INDEFINITELY Assistant Volleyball Coach Who Filed Title IX Complaint
Amy Curtis
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if They Vote for Trump
Warren Squire
BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Deaths
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats Amy Curtis
Advertisement