Stage Magic: Emhoff Says Young Men No Match for Kamala's Seductive Speeches

'Then everyone stood up and clapped!'

We've all heard the fake stories Democrats love to spin about them winning an argument in a public place or overhearing a conversation where Republicans say they're voting for Kamala, etc. These tall tales are long on Dem heroics, and very short on specifics. Definitely, all fake and 100% cringe. Doug Emhoff put his own seductive spin on the dishonest genre recently. Spinning the tale of a teen who traded in football tackles for Kamala's cackles.

Dougie has a tale to tell. (WATCH)

Doug Emhoff — furious that young men like Trump — tells a story about an 18 year old who left Trump for Kamala once he stopped watching podcasts and UFC — and listened to a Kamala speech.



Hahahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/PA5TWovi6O — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 3, 2024

Sure, Dougie.

Of course, commenters were quick to call out this imaginative story about the seductive magic of Kamala's grating speech. This didn't happen!

Of all the things that never happened, this happened the least. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) November 3, 2024

I’m pretty sure that never happened even once — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2024

Which specific speech convinced this fake person?



I’d like to listen to it. I’ve yet to hear her impress me. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) November 3, 2024

Which specific speech? She only has one speech which she regurgitates verbatim at every campaign stop. Although, Kamala will change her accent depending on the racial makeup of the crowd she's pandering to.

Many are wondering if the imaginary Kamala covert is still a boy.

Is a young man who voluntarily listened to a #KamalaHarris speech still a young man? — C.S. Ramza II (@Ramza_2) November 3, 2024

So, the kid surrendered his man card? — Magneto369 (@Magneto_369) November 3, 2024

Was the 18 year old man transitioning to a woman and changed his mind after the estrogen injections? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) November 3, 2024

Did Dougie's story happen? No, but avoiding Kamala's verbal estrogen is still a good policy. Her speeches may not be strong enough to convert a rugged male Trump supporter, but extended exposure could damage precious brain cells and ultimately result in the adoption of several pet cats. You've been warned.