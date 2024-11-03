It's on Like Donkey Kong! CNN 'Journo' Over a Barrel After Rolling Out Debunked 'Firing Squad' Lie

'They should line her up and shoot some barrels at her.'

Sounds like a CNN 'journalist' has President Donald Trump and Donkey Kong confused with each other. This happened today at Trump's rally in Kinston, North Carolina. The Nintendo-spouting nincompoop tried to roll Trump by repeating the fake news lie that he wanted to put Kamala-surrogate, Liz Cheney before a firing squad.

Advertisement

Our barrels of fun start here!

A CNN reporter in an attempt to repeat the Liz Cheney hoax claims Trump said “we should line Liz Cheney up and shoot barrels at her.”



Aside from the fact that's not what he said, idk how Trump would shoot barrels at her unless he became Donkey Kongpic.twitter.com/kWQShMr10J — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2024

This dishonest 'journo' should trade her mic in for a joystick.

Donkey Kong has been Mario's nemesis since the 1980s. Besides the necktie, it's unsure how anyone can confuse Trump for the furry video game star.

POV: Trump "shooting barrels at Liz Cheney" according to CNN's best and brightest pic.twitter.com/x40eTwYiAY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2024

The 'journo's' nonsense springs from a hoax the dying legacy media purposely launched days ago to help the faltering Kamala Harris campaign. There was NO mention of firing squads or rolling out barrels - it's all lies.

Here, find out for yourself. (WATCH)

What Really Happened | Trump Used Cheney As An Example Of How Politicians Are So Quick To Send young Americans To Die In War



In reality, Trump was criticizing politicians like Liz Cheney for their eagerness to involve the U.S. in endless foreign wars, sending young Americans to… pic.twitter.com/VP4c2FrWIK — Americandebunk.com (@americandebunk0) November 1, 2024

CNN needs this helpful infographic for their morning meetings. pic.twitter.com/qXLqUqNHeH — Rochley Gross II (@RochleyII) November 3, 2024

It seems nothing can stop CNN 'journalists' from lying. You can tell they're desperate to push Kamala over the finish line. How bad is it? The cable 'news' outlet has even got their D-lister 'journos' lying on camera at Trump's rallies. This 'shoot some barrels' hack shows they're scraping the bottom of the barrel to get rid of Trump. It doesn't matter. Why? Because it's on like Donkey Kong, Trump's got garbage trucks full of quarters and it will soon be 'GAME OVER' for CNN.