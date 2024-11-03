PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)
Stage Magic: Emhoff Says Young Men No Match for Kamala's Seductive Speeches

It's on Like Donkey Kong! CNN 'Journo' Over a Barrel After Rolling Out Debunked 'Firing Squad' Lie

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 03, 2024

'They should line her up and shoot some barrels at her.'

Sounds like a CNN 'journalist' has President Donald Trump and Donkey Kong confused with each other. This happened today at Trump's rally in Kinston, North Carolina. The Nintendo-spouting nincompoop tried to roll Trump by repeating the fake news lie that he wanted to put Kamala-surrogate, Liz Cheney before a firing squad.

Our barrels of fun start here!

This dishonest 'journo' should trade her mic in for a joystick.

Donkey Kong has been Mario's nemesis since the 1980s. Besides the necktie, it's unsure how anyone can confuse Trump for the furry video game star.

The 'journo's' nonsense springs from a hoax the dying legacy media purposely launched days ago to help the faltering Kamala Harris campaign. There was NO mention of firing squads or rolling out barrels - it's all lies.

Here, find out for yourself. (WATCH)

It seems nothing can stop CNN 'journalists' from lying. You can tell they're desperate to push Kamala over the finish line. How bad is it? The cable 'news' outlet has even got their D-lister 'journos' lying on camera at Trump's rallies. This 'shoot some barrels' hack shows they're scraping the bottom of the barrel to get rid of Trump. It doesn't matter. Why? Because it's on like Donkey Kong, Trump's got garbage trucks full of quarters and it will soon be 'GAME OVER' for CNN.

