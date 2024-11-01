All We Have to Do is Vote! Powerful Closing Message From the Trump...
Trump Brings Peace and Prosperity Message to Muslims in Battleground State of Michigan

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is looking for votes in communities virtually ignored by Republican presidential candidates in the past. Today, he was in Dearborn, Michigan visiting with Arab-American voters. In the closing days of the race, Trump is looking for votes anywhere he can get them, especially in battleground states like Michigan.

Advertisement

It was standing room only as restaurant-goers pressed in to see Trump. (WATCH)

Dearborn's Muslim mayor refused to meet with President Trump during his visit today. That didn't stop Trump from taking his campaign message directly to the city's Lebanese and Muslim voters. Many commenters say Trump's conservative platform resonates with family-centered Arab-Americans who run their own businesses.

The woke platform of Kamala Harris which focuses on abortion and transgender ideology is a big turnoff to traditional Muslims. The votes for Trump are there, they just need to be asked for.

These posters get it!

One of the main reasons Michigan Muslims are warming to Trump is because he is the 'peace' candidate. Kamala linking up with warmonger Liz Cheney has many fearing even more unrest in the world, especially the Middle East. Trump recently secured the endorsement of the Mayor of Hamtramck, a Muslim-run city in Michigan.

Hear why he's endorsing Trump. (WATCH)

Michigan's 15 Electoral College votes are the prize Trump and Kamala are hoping to win. The state's more than 200,000 Arab voters could determine who takes the state. Hopefully, Trump gained a large portion of those votes with his unprecedented visit today.

