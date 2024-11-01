Trump Brings Peace and Prosperity Message to Muslims in Battleground State of Michigan

President Donald Trump is looking for votes in communities virtually ignored by Republican presidential candidates in the past. Today, he was in Dearborn, Michigan visiting with Arab-American voters. In the closing days of the race, Trump is looking for votes anywhere he can get them, especially in battleground states like Michigan.

It was standing room only as restaurant-goers pressed in to see Trump. (WATCH)

Trump just stopped by an Arab owned restaurant in Dearborn, MI, the largest city in the US w/ a majority Arab population. He’s the first candidate to come here this cycle, and I asked him why Dearborn? He said he’s building inroads w/ Lebanese & Muslims. Got warm reception here. pic.twitter.com/10QJ1MP64y — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 1, 2024

Dearborn's Muslim mayor refused to meet with President Trump during his visit today. That didn't stop Trump from taking his campaign message directly to the city's Lebanese and Muslim voters. Many commenters say Trump's conservative platform resonates with family-centered Arab-Americans who run their own businesses.

That restaurant is amazing.

And yes, I've been telling people for years that Muslims-most have kids and small businesses-are an untapped reservoir of conservative voters.

Good to see someone noticed. — Sloane (@OC_Expat) November 1, 2024

They value family. The platform of abortion up to birth is very offensive to people of many faiths. @realDonaldTrump — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) November 1, 2024

The woke platform of Kamala Harris which focuses on abortion and transgender ideology is a big turnoff to traditional Muslims. The votes for Trump are there, they just need to be asked for.

These posters get it!

Trump is going after every vote he can. Smart man! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 1, 2024

Smart leaders build bridges. He is far smarter than people understand. — David Campbell Jr. (@PastorDCJr) November 1, 2024

He is meeting the people where they are. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) November 1, 2024

One of the main reasons Michigan Muslims are warming to Trump is because he is the 'peace' candidate. Kamala linking up with warmonger Liz Cheney has many fearing even more unrest in the world, especially the Middle East. Trump recently secured the endorsement of the Mayor of Hamtramck, a Muslim-run city in Michigan.

Hear why he's endorsing Trump. (WATCH)

Meanwhile



In Michigan today pic.twitter.com/aPkopXcpOZ — VK (@vjeannek) October 27, 2024

It was probably Cheneys endorsement of Kamala and the campaigning together that they were like yeah we will go with the peaceful guy. — Susan’s Amusing (@meltingseaglass) November 1, 2024

That was amazing. Trump wants peace in the middle east and these men and women that most likely still have family stuck there know it. — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) November 1, 2024

Michigan's 15 Electoral College votes are the prize Trump and Kamala are hoping to win. The state's more than 200,000 Arab voters could determine who takes the state. Hopefully, Trump gained a large portion of those votes with his unprecedented visit today.