Write or Wrong? Gen-Z Voters Are Using Their Ballot's Blank Space to Send a Message and Get Some Clicks

This election cycle, many voters are casting their ballots for dreams, rainbows, and unicorns. But, enough about Kamala's voters. We're talking about Gen-Z members actually casting write-in votes for 'dreams', 'rainbows', and 'unicorns'. They're voting for 'Taylor Swift', too. Instead of circling in dots, they're taking advantage of the write-in spot for quick Internet clout. Videos of these Gen-Z ballots are currently being shared as memes online for 'LOLs' on apps like TikTok.

Advertisement

Cast your gaze here.

Gen Z voters are adding ridiculous write-in candidates on their ballots — and then sharing them as memes https://t.co/mA7UNlZguL pic.twitter.com/lvtnZaN1bV — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2024

While some are upset that these youngsters are shirking their civic duty and throwing away their votes, others are encouraging them to do it and also get their friends to join in. Why? Because younger voters tend towards Kamala and the Democrat Party. Those who want to see Trump win would rather Gen-Z voters write in 'Donald Duck' instead of casting their votes for Kamala or any down-ballot Dems.

See what we're talking about?

Considering they were all more likely to vote Blue, good. — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) October 30, 2024

If true, and they are doing so, we know who they would be voting for, so it's good they are writing in whoever they please. — Mariana (@texanfederalist) October 30, 2024

Rational tax paying citizens thank them. — Dusty D (@dustyddunaway) October 30, 2024

Great as long as they dont vote Kamala — Paul Beaglesworth (@faucikillspuppy) October 30, 2024

Good. One less for Harris. — Mys (@MysBakc) October 30, 2024

I mean, they would vote Kamala anyway. They throw away the American dream by either doing this or voting for her. Total state-sponsored delusion. — Hickeroar (@Hickeroar) October 30, 2024

You get the picture.

Yes, this is way better than them voting for Kamala. They're getting mixed messages from the Kamala campaign anyway. On one hand, you've got Kamala calling them 'stupid', and on the other you have Tim Walz looking ridiculous trying to pander to them (and doing so badly) by playing video games.

Watch and read.

Kamala did say they are stupid. pic.twitter.com/ihMBArkbyR — 🇺🇸Silly Girl 🇺🇸 (@travis_5head2) October 30, 2024

Tim walz: i am going to fake playing video games that will get the Gen z vote.

Gen z: going to write in dream with a smiley face next to it for the memes.. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCromac) October 30, 2024

Yes, young voters do make stupid decisions.

Thankfully, several are choosing to write in silly names and words instead of stupidly casting a vote for Kamala. That's their right to do so. We believe that Trump is the right choice, but we're also okay with them making the 'write' choice this presidential election instead.