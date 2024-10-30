Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
Write or Wrong? Gen-Z Voters Are Using Their Ballot's Blank Space to Send a Message and Get Some Clicks

Warren Squire  |  6:00 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

This election cycle, many voters are casting their ballots for dreams, rainbows, and unicorns. But, enough about Kamala's voters. We're talking about Gen-Z members actually casting write-in votes for 'dreams', 'rainbows', and 'unicorns'. They're voting for 'Taylor Swift', too. Instead of circling in dots, they're taking advantage of the write-in spot for quick Internet clout. Videos of these Gen-Z ballots are currently being shared as memes online for 'LOLs' on apps like TikTok.

Cast your gaze here.

While some are upset that these youngsters are shirking their civic duty and throwing away their votes, others are encouraging them to do it and also get their friends to join in. Why? Because younger voters tend towards Kamala and the Democrat Party. Those who want to see Trump win would rather Gen-Z voters write in 'Donald Duck' instead of casting their votes for Kamala or any down-ballot Dems.

See what we're talking about?

You get the picture.

Yes, this is way better than them voting for Kamala. They're getting mixed messages from the Kamala campaign anyway. On one hand, you've got Kamala calling them 'stupid', and on the other you have Tim Walz looking ridiculous trying to pander to them (and doing so badly) by playing video games.

Watch and read.

Yes, young voters do make stupid decisions.

Thankfully, several are choosing to write in silly names and words instead of stupidly casting a vote for Kamala. That's their right to do so. We believe that Trump is the right choice, but we're also okay with them making the 'write' choice this presidential election instead.

