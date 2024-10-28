Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned
Democrats Inflicting Six-Figure Cancellations on Washington Post for Kamala Non-Endorsement

Warren Squire  |  6:20 PM on October 28, 2024
Townhall Media

Some numbing numbers for The Washington Post. Its recent Kamala Harris non-endorsement has resulted in 200,000 Democrat readers abandoning the legacy media giant. Management's recent journalistic decision to remain neutral in this year's presidential election infuriated its all-Democrat editorial board and 'newsroom', plus its Democrat readership base. Several Kamala-loving editors and at least one Dem columnist have leapt from the newspaper's pages to the unemployment line. This fear of actual journalism has resulted in scores of now-former Dem readers making a similar leap. It's all done to pressure management into abandoning its newfound neutrality and instead continue catering to their left-leaning political views.

NPR brings us the great news.

Ouch!

Man, that's a lot of Democrats looking for a new 'news' source. Still, this story only keeps getting better.

It's like lemmings going over a cliff!

Will the bleeding stop? Hopefully, not.

Only a small bubble of 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats seem obsessed with this high school-level drama that's playing outThose on the outside, looking in say this only confirms what they've either deduced or instinctively known all along about The Post's writers and readership.

Yes, let's get those numbers up.

Oh, the drama! This may be a tragedy for 'journalists' and their fellow Dems, but for the rest of us it's comedy gold. Nothing would make Trump supporters happier than seeing The Post and all legacy media fall. It's nice that for the first time Democrats are on the same page with us. Keep those cancellations coming. You're doing great!

Advertisement