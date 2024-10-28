Democrats Inflicting Six-Figure Cancellations on Washington Post for Kamala Non-Endorsement

Some numbing numbers for The Washington Post. Its recent Kamala Harris non-endorsement has resulted in 200,000 Democrat readers abandoning the legacy media giant. Management's recent journalistic decision to remain neutral in this year's presidential election infuriated its all-Democrat editorial board and 'newsroom', plus its Democrat readership base. Several Kamala-loving editors and at least one Dem columnist have leapt from the newspaper's pages to the unemployment line. This fear of actual journalism has resulted in scores of now-former Dem readers making a similar leap. It's all done to pressure management into abandoning its newfound neutrality and instead continue catering to their left-leaning political views.

Advertisement

NPR brings us the great news.

NEWS: More than 200,000 subscribers have canceled their digital subscriptions to the Washington Post after the revelation that owner Jeff Bezos blocked an endorsement of VP Harris.

That's about 8 percent of WaPo's subscriber base - a staggering sum

MOREhttps://t.co/nCJhJrmlq0 — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 28, 2024

Ouch!

Man, that's a lot of Democrats looking for a new 'news' source. Still, this story only keeps getting better.

It's like lemmings going over a cliff!

That's as of midday, according to two people with direct knowledge. The figure continues to rise.



A corporate spokesperson declined to comment, citing The Washington Post Co.'s status as a privately held company. / MORE — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 28, 2024

Will the bleeding stop? Hopefully, not.

Only a small bubble of 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats seem obsessed with this high school-level drama that's playing out. Those on the outside, looking in say this only confirms what they've either deduced or instinctively known all along about The Post's writers and readership.

If you ever needed (more) proof that the Washington Post was nothing more than Democrat Operatives masquerading as 'journalists.' Here you go. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 28, 2024

Makes it pretty clear they were never journalists — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 28, 2024

Wow, that's a lot of people who want their political viewpoint affirmed instead of getting objective news coverage. — Spencer Corbyn, whale psychiatrist (@spencercorbyn1) October 28, 2024

Let’s see if we can get to 300k today. — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) October 28, 2024

Yes, let's get those numbers up.

Oh, the drama! This may be a tragedy for 'journalists' and their fellow Dems, but for the rest of us it's comedy gold. Nothing would make Trump supporters happier than seeing The Post and all legacy media fall. It's nice that for the first time Democrats are on the same page with us. Keep those cancellations coming. You're doing great!