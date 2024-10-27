The Signs Are Everywhere! Dem Congressman Angry at Billboards Proclaiming Kamala's Love for Liz Cheney

Things are looking up for President Trump in Michigan. He has a slight lead in the polls today according to RealClearPolitics. That's sure to go up with a new campaign targeting the state's Muslim voters. Up, up and away! But Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna doesn't like what he's seeing when he's looking up. Why? Billboards are dotting the skies and advertising Kamala's newfound love for fellow warmonger Liz Cheney. Khanna says he doesn't like what he's seeing in the air and on the ground in Michigan.

Advertisement

Check it out here.

These cynical Harris/Cheney billboards are all over Dearborn and Southeast Michigan. Residents in the area are getting mailers with the two linked. pic.twitter.com/PrGvrioREz — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 27, 2024

Linked?

You have to question where Khanna has been the last few weeks. Despite Khanna being a little slow, Kamala and Cheney became fast friends when the hugely unpopular Republican ironically extended an olive branch so the two could work together to get America in even more wars.

Linked, Khanna? Sir, they're practically joined at the hip.

The Harris campaign spent the past week barnstorming across the swing states(including Michigan) with Dick Cheney’s daughter but @RoKhanna is outraged about a few “cynical” billboards linking the two. https://t.co/Q7084McBRs pic.twitter.com/MjtPvTRb2c — a newsman (@a_newsman) October 27, 2024

If People Magazine was covering the two, the entertainment tabloid would have already given the couple nicknames like 'Kamaliz' or 'Lizmala'. Wow, those are horrible! But, you get the point. The terrible two even did a recent televised town hall together in Pennsylvania.

It's no secret that the deadly duo are best buds now. Sheesh!

"Cynical" billboards with Harris and Cheney "linked"? You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/um62oAw1wP — stratton (@StrattonH) October 27, 2024

The Trump team billboards and ground game appear to be working in the battleground state with a key demographic. Trump just got a huge endorsement from the mayor of a Muslim-run city in Michigan.

The mayor says he is tired of Kamala and Cheney's warmongering and wants peace instead.

Meanwhile



In Michigan today pic.twitter.com/aPkopXcpOZ — VK (@vjeannek) October 27, 2024

The signs of a Trump victory are everywhere.

Kamala has accepted the endorsements of both Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Trump voters were glad to see the two go. In exchange, Trump voters got Tulsi Gabbard. Election Day is going to show that was one of the most lopsided trades in history.