It's Totally Bananas! Dem Congressman Has Crazy Plan to Peel Off Trump Voters for Kamala

Warren Squire  |  5:10 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File

Desperate Dems are apparently picking over the produce aisle for anything to peel away voters from President Donald Trump. Ok, this is crazy. In fact, it's bananas. Yes, literally. Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna is hoping to bring in a bunch of new single-issue voters - with bananas. Yes, the fruit.

Here's Khanna spreading his fruity fear.

We don't think this scare tactic is going to bear fruit for Democrats. But we're willing to entertain the idea by asking some Banana-centic voters how they see it.

Guys, are you feeling a little bruised?

The possible tiny surge in the price of this yellow dessert is not something that is banana-splitting voters. Even if Khanna's math adds up, it's not something that will move voters who are currently struggling to survive in the Harris/Biden economy.

Those who tear off Dole and Chiquita stickers aren't worried about Trump's tariffs.

The Kamala campaign earlier got some traction on TikTok for her 'coconut tree' quote. But, with just a few days to campaign until Election Day, centering an economic message on bananas and other fruits is a rotten idea. Plus, everyone already knows this election's top banana is President Trump.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY FOOD KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TRUMP

