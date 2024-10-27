It's Totally Bananas! Dem Congressman Has Crazy Plan to Peel Off Trump Voters for Kamala

Desperate Dems are apparently picking over the produce aisle for anything to peel away voters from President Donald Trump. Ok, this is crazy. In fact, it's bananas. Yes, literally. Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna is hoping to bring in a bunch of new single-issue voters - with bananas. Yes, the fruit.

Advertisement

Here's Khanna spreading his fruity fear.

If Trump wins, the price of bananas would go up for ordinary Americans with his 10-20% tariff --the word he loves most. The vast majority come from Guatemala & Costa Rica. So how exactly is this going to lower the grocery bill? — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 27, 2024

We don't think this scare tactic is going to bear fruit for Democrats. But we're willing to entertain the idea by asking some Banana-centic voters how they see it.

Guys, are you feeling a little bruised?

This really hits home for the single issue banana bloc. — 🦬 BufflerRider 🦬 (@BufflerRider) October 27, 2024

The possible tiny surge in the price of this yellow dessert is not something that is banana-splitting voters. Even if Khanna's math adds up, it's not something that will move voters who are currently struggling to survive in the Harris/Biden economy.

Those who tear off Dole and Chiquita stickers aren't worried about Trump's tariffs.

Inflation hit 20.5% under Biden/Harris. Are you effing clueless? — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) October 27, 2024

So bananas cost $0.70 instead of $0.60? Seems easily affordable for the middle and working classes now that their wages are higher from the companies who have to build manufacturing here instead — Trooff (@hermetic4848) October 27, 2024

I will just have to survive



I’ve learned how to forego most good cuts of beef and eggs under the Biden-Harris economy



Trust me, I will gladly forego bananas to get Trump back in office#TrumpVance2024 pic.twitter.com/9TM9p24CZ8 — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) October 27, 2024

So, this is not the banana-pocalypse that Khanna is making it out to be.

The Kamala campaign earlier got some traction on TikTok for her 'coconut tree' quote. But, with just a few days to campaign until Election Day, centering an economic message on bananas and other fruits is a rotten idea. Plus, everyone already knows this election's top banana is President Trump.