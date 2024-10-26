The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie...
'Didn't See THAT Coming'! Kamala Harris' Chance in Michigan Just Took Another BIG...
Commie RED Flags: Virginia STEM High School Sold Curricula and Other Info to...
Wishing a Hearty 'Happy Birthday' to an Epic Tweet
After Watching 'A Day in the Life of Trump', There is ZERO...
Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Photoshopped Pic of Kamala Harris in a McDonald’s Uniform Making the Rounds
Ex WaPo Editor Concerned Because Not Endorsing Harris Harms the Mission of Independent...
Lying Liars Who LIE (Some More): KamalaHQ BUSTED Editing Rally Clip, Says Trump...
Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the...
VIP
Hey, Maybe THIS Is Why Harris and the Dems Can't Get 'Trump Is...
Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork
George Stephanopoulos Asks Analyst With Bad News for Harris If 'Trump's a Fascist'...
'Put Y'All Back in Chains' Asian Edition: New Kamala Harris Ad Says Trump...

Cancellation Confusion! Dimwitted Dems Are Lashing Out at Newspaper That Endorsed Kamala Harris

Warren Squire  |  5:20 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Move over 'Sir, this is a Wendy's', and make way for 'Dem, this is The New York Times'. No one has ever accused Democrats of being bright, but now they're ignorantly targeting one major newspaper for the 'sins' of another. You'll remember that The Washington Post this week chose neutrality instead of publicly endorsing Kamala Harris for President. Of course, this sent the all-Democrat editorial board and all-Democrat 'news' staff into a self-righteous rage. Kamala-loving readers of the East Coast rag lashed out and started canceling their subscriptions at a dizzying clip. The continuing media meltdown has been hilarious. Now, it's only getting better. You see, The New York Times DID endorse Kamala. But, you can't reason with ditzy Dems. Some are now canceling their Times subscriptions, too

Advertisement

Max Tani with Semafor explains why.

Stop Democrats from being confused? Good luck!

It seems the Dems don't care who is to blame. They're more than happy to bring down The New York Times as well. They say there's not much difference between the two anyway.

Here's a sampling.

Yes, Democrats seriously believe that The New York Times is pro-Trump! That's too funny.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Meanwhile, some Dems essentially want The Times to doubly-endorse Kamala. How? It's simple, they want them to grab the The Post's already-written, unpublished pro-Kamala endorsement, and run it under The Times' masthead.

No, seriously!

That all sounds rather silly, doesn't it?

In the end, it wouldn't make much difference. Once-devoted readers are yanking their support of both legacy media giants. Others already let them go months ago.

It seems nothing will bring them back.

It's amusing watching Dems destroy their own 'news' outlets. Trump supporters are laughing at the ridiculousness of it all. Still, they appreciate the good that their political opponents are doing. Keep those cancellations coming! Finally, a Dem plan that gets the full endorsement of Trump voters.

Advertisement
Tags: CANCELED DEMOCRAT ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis
The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie Hard Enough
justmindy
'Didn't See THAT Coming'! Kamala Harris' Chance in Michigan Just Took Another BIG Hit
Doug P.
Photoshopped Pic of Kamala Harris in a McDonald’s Uniform Making the Rounds
Brett T.
Wishing a Hearty 'Happy Birthday' to an Epic Tweet
FuzzyChimp
Lying Liars Who LIE (Some More): KamalaHQ BUSTED Editing Rally Clip, Says Trump 'Attacked' Beyoncé
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher Amy Curtis
Advertisement