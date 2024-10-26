Cancellation Confusion! Dimwitted Dems Are Lashing Out at Newspaper That Endorsed Kamala Harris

Move over 'Sir, this is a Wendy's', and make way for 'Dem, this is The New York Times'. No one has ever accused Democrats of being bright, but now they're ignorantly targeting one major newspaper for the 'sins' of another. You'll remember that The Washington Post this week chose neutrality instead of publicly endorsing Kamala Harris for President. Of course, this sent the all-Democrat editorial board and all-Democrat 'news' staff into a self-righteous rage. Kamala-loving readers of the East Coast rag lashed out and started canceling their subscriptions at a dizzying clip. The continuing media meltdown has been hilarious. Now, it's only getting better. You see, The New York Times DID endorse Kamala. But, you can't reason with ditzy Dems. Some are now canceling their Times subscriptions, too

Max Tani with Semafor explains why.



One result of the WaPo non-endorsement: I’m told the NYT has been experiencing a small but noticeable wave of cancelations since yesterday, as well as emails to the effect of “fuck Bezos.” There’s been some internal discussion about what (if anything) to do about the confusion. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 26, 2024

Stop Democrats from being confused? Good luck!

It seems the Dems don't care who is to blame. They're more than happy to bring down The New York Times as well. They say there's not much difference between the two anyway.

Here's a sampling.

Maybe if they weren’t ALSO playing fast & loose with their duty to support democracy there wouldn’t be such confusion. 🤷‍♀️ — Courtney Wright 🌻⚜️💙💛🇺🇦🟧 (@CPageWright) October 26, 2024

To be fair the NYTimes behavior has been almost as bad this election cycle — Big Worker (@Big_Worker) October 26, 2024

The way that publication carries water for trump, they deserve it. If they were holding themselves above the fray, the confusion wouldn’t be there. — Ruby Peanut (@queenruby81) October 26, 2024

Yes, Democrats seriously believe that The New York Times is pro-Trump! That's too funny.

Meanwhile, some Dems essentially want The Times to doubly-endorse Kamala. How? It's simple, they want them to grab the The Post's already-written, unpublished pro-Kamala endorsement, and run it under The Times' masthead.

No, seriously!

They should print the WaPo endorsement for them. — Maestro (@Maestro4Maestro) October 26, 2024

The @nytimes should print the WaPo Editorial Board's endorsement of Kamala for all to see, it's all about saving our Democracy now! — 🌊angry_gammy🌊 (@bquintiliani) October 26, 2024

That all sounds rather silly, doesn't it?

In the end, it wouldn't make much difference. Once-devoted readers are yanking their support of both legacy media giants. Others already let them go months ago.

It seems nothing will bring them back.

No confusion. I canceled NYT before WaPo. I’m glad they did publish their endorsement but for months they’ve both sided and downplayed Trump’s cognitive decline and threats to democracy in many ways. — Ann (@Ann3404) October 26, 2024

I canceled my NYT last week — Cool Master (@CoolMaster312) October 26, 2024

i canceled NYT months ago 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Roadrunner 🟧🟦 (@Roadrun10517594) October 26, 2024

It's amusing watching Dems destroy their own 'news' outlets. Trump supporters are laughing at the ridiculousness of it all. Still, they appreciate the good that their political opponents are doing. Keep those cancellations coming! Finally, a Dem plan that gets the full endorsement of Trump voters.