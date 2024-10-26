He's Bringing Soft Serve Back! Trump McPromises No More Broken Ice Cream Machines

It's a sweet proposition that has even Sleepy Joe springing up from his afternoon nap and screaming 'MAGA!'. President Trump has promised upon election he will repair all the broken ice cream machines at McDonald's. The machines have a history of being a real 'ice cream headache' for always being in disrepair. So frequent are the breakdowns that they have become a cultural touchstone. It seems everyone has pulled into the fast food giant's drive-thru only to be met with, 'Sorry, the ice cream machine is down.' That could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to Trump. His supporters are overjoyed that they may never have to hear those joy-draining words ever again.

Comedienne Roseanne Barr shared the great news.

I love this man pic.twitter.com/5Az9npNNlW — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 26, 2024

Looks like Biden might be coming around to switching his endorsement.

Biden is famous for his love of ice cream, especially on a cone. Pretty sure Trump can get him to switch from his preferred Chocolate Chip to a Chocolate Chip Cookie McFlurry.

Pull around to the second window, Joe.

Trump 2024 🍦 pic.twitter.com/9fOrFynq3C — No Soup 4 Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) October 26, 2024

Oh, Trump's not stopping at ice cream. Project 2025 has directives that will transform America's fast food landscape. But the main focus will remain on McDonald's, which is near and dear to Trump's heart. You want McRibs year-round? Yep, it's on the list. Cheddar Melts? They're coming back!

Oh, there's more. Hungry for Project 2025, yet?

This was clearly laid out in Project 2025 along with frying French fries in beef tallow! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) October 26, 2024

We miss those original McDonald's fries so much!

Remember Trump working that McDonald's drive-thru? It was all a test run for what's to come.

The plan is in place and the crew is being assembled.

McDonald's Employee of the Century, hardly. If Trump brings the ice cream machines back to life he will be McDonald's Employee of All-TIme.

Election Day is fast-approaching. The choice is clear. You can have Kamala screaming or delicious ice cream. Admit it, you deserve a break today. Yep, Trump's bringing the old slogans back, too.