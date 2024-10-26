Iceberg Ahead! Leonardo DiCaprio Leaves One Sinking Ship for Another With Kamala Endorsement

From one sinking ship to another. It seems every Hollywood star is coming out to publically support Kamala Harris. That's because they're all Democrats. Surprise! The Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio did the obvious today and endorsed Kamala for president. The Oscar-winner says it's because climate change is killing the Earth. The environmentally-focused actor shared his video announcement on his Instagram account. It's unknown whether he launched his yacht or hopped on his private plane after sharing the post.

You can watch the video here.

Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president https://t.co/nYUlgEctqh pic.twitter.com/jf1x5mMS37 — New York Post (@nypost) October 25, 2024

Unsurprisingly, commenters were quick to drag the movie star, making fun of his most famous movie, his climate change hypocrisy and his connections to a now-infamous rap star.

All aboard the Titanic!

Aaand now we know why Rose didn't make room for him on the wooden plank in the north atlantic.... — aenocyon dirus actual 🏴‍☠️ (@acconboy) October 26, 2024

Not the first time he has boarded a sinking ship. — Dom (@DomMgy1) October 25, 2024

Like most big name movie stars who religiously preach climate change, DiCaprio has a larger carbon footprint than the average Americans he chides. Commenters were quick to point out this obvious disconnect.

Let's roll the dice - Yacht-zee!

The Environment blah, blah, blah. pic.twitter.com/ChQw4fv8oU — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 25, 2024

Because he feels that Trump doesn’t support global warming. Meanwhile, he flies around on his Private jets and endless yachts. — Trista (@TristaBlake19) October 26, 2024

We now move from large ships to a controversial friendship. DiCaprio and rapper/producer Diddy have been hanging out since the late 1990s. There are various rumors swirling around the actor which involve Diddy that we won't post here. Diddy-do anything wrong?

Commenters sure think DiCaprio did.

Kamala's campaign has a lot of star power behind it. Name any big star and it's pretty much a given they are either supporting the current Vice President publically or privately. Maybe DiCaprio's support will help Kamala cruise closer to the White House. But thankfully, there's an iceberg dead ahead and it has 'Trump/Vance' on it.