Former Late Night TV Viewers Getting the Last Laugh As Stephen Colbert's Audience Numbers Plummet

Just when you thought the day couldn't get any better - there's more GREAT news! The scourge of unfunny, politically-driven drivel known as late night 'comedy' television just lunged closer to cancellation. Earlier today, we laughed ourselves silly as a handful of Democrats at The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times resigned. It was in protest of both left-leaning 'papers' not endorsing any candidate in this year's presidential race. Boohoo! The whole thing shifted into comedic overdrive as both papers got attacked by their Democrat base. That's when subscription cancellations started soaring. Woo-hoo! So, today's cherry on top was finding out that the cadre of Dem Party spokesmen of late night TV could soon be doing standup in the unemployment line.

It really just keeps getting better.

What an incredible day. pic.twitter.com/Gien2AphLH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024

But, why did Stephen Colbert's audience drop by more than 30 percent? The world will never know. Kidding, of course we know.

Here's just a sampling of why.

gee i wonder why? haha pic.twitter.com/3rLuKUyA5s — Cody Lynch 🇺🇸 🎃 (@Codylynch) October 25, 2024

I stopped watching, what was once real comedy late night, years ago, after it all morphed into Leftist Socialist ideology masking as “comedy”. — Michael Thompson (@MichaelTom1985) October 25, 2024

I can’t believe telling half your potential audience they are basically the Gestapo , is bad for ratings. Huh. 🤔 — Dr. J.J. by the Bay 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@flagg_colonel) October 25, 2024

8 years of this would make any sane person bored to tears. pic.twitter.com/Pu9zPe9ti6 — A Springfield Duck (@springfieldduck) October 25, 2024

Stephen Colbert is like an old cell phone—plenty of apps but zero bars for a good punchline! I half-expect him to pull out a PowerPoint. Can we get back to the days of just making us laugh? If I wanted a lecture, I’d go to my high school reunion! — Wolf Wisdom (@WolfWisdom316) October 25, 2024

Well, that's a mighty good primer on where late night comedy went horribly off the laugh track. After a hard workday viewers just want to unwind, have a nice drink and laugh a little before easing off to bed to start the whole process over again. Instead, they're bombarded with left-wing rants with no entertainment value in sight,

It didn't use to be this way.

Such a shame, The Johnny Carson Show and etc etc were a fun way to relax at the end of the evening. — UserName (@USPSAProduction) October 25, 2024

The last late-night host who didn't think his job was to alienate at least half the population: pic.twitter.com/wRpV07bEga — Grand Admiral Nemo (@GrandAdmNemo) October 25, 2024

Today's legacy media meltdown has really been something to behold. It's like watching a legion of 'Veruca Salts' (of Willy Wonka fame) finally being told 'no' for the first time in their lives. Oh well, why watch late night TV when we can get plenty of laughs online watching Democrats cry about not getting their way? So, grab a drink, sit back, relax and start scrolling and laughing. It's going to be a very entertaining late night after all.