Cyndi Who? 80s Popstar Quickly Learns That 'Girls Just Want to Vote Trump'

Time after time, a long-forgotten musical artist reappears to remind everyone they're still breathing and somehow suddenly relevant to whatever major national event is happening. Today, it's 71-year-old Cyndi Lauper's turn. The once-popular 80s popstar is still cashing royalty checks for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, but now she wants girls to get serious about Election Day. Lauper is trying to encourage voters to have 'a change of heart' and vote for Kamala Harris. Well, she hasn't had a hit in ages and her message for Kamala today certainly didn't hit the chord she was expecting.

Here's her video. (WATCH)

WATCH: Singer Cyndi Lauper endorses Kamala, says “I don’t wanna be a second class citizen anymore. I wanna see a woman in the White House.”



Do you feel like a second class citizen?pic.twitter.com/Gl1SlElKyT — Wake Up America (@_wake_up_USA) October 25, 2024

'I wanna see a woman in the White House.'

Um, Miss Lauper. There's one problem with that statement. Hmm. what could it be?

Ah, here's the answer.

call me crazy, but isn't Kamala a woman in the White House right now? I mean she is VP...Dems are dumb. — trumpfangirl2024 (@Vgkhockeygirl50) October 25, 2024

Lauper's been busy. She's got two Grammy Awards. One is for a theatre musical, and the other for a blues album. So, it strikes us as strange that with her shiny Grammys, handful of still-popular 80s hits and big bad tour bus, she views herself as second class. The woman's loaded, and as Lauper often sings Money Changes Everything. Indeed it does.

Take a look.



This is what second class looks like... pic.twitter.com/338EbDkhJ3 — John Glisson (@jglisson) October 25, 2024

So, Lauper's definitely not second class. Thankfully, others are here to help her out with what being second really looks like, plus what kind of woman they're reserving their votes for.

Take it away!

I'm only a second class citizen if a woman who didn't even win a nomination gets cheated into the White House! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) October 25, 2024

I’m not a second class citizen. And I wouldn’t mind a woman being president. But I want a qualified, smart woman and not Satan. — Charley 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@machinetool725) October 25, 2024

Miss Lauper, if you look, you will find that Americans have no problem with a woman in the White House. Still, nothing frightens us more than Kamala Harris being the first to sit at the Oval Office's Resolute desk. Someday a woman will be president. But not now. Donald Trump is the clear choice to make sure America's true colors come shining through.