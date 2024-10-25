Democracy Dies In Dumbness: Hamill, King Cancel WaPo Subscriptions, Fail to See Irony
BREAKING: The Trump-Rogan Podcast Just Dropped! (WATCH)
3 HOURS! TONIGHT?! Trump Went the Distance on the Joe Rogan Podcast
Donald Trump SHAMES The Atlantic, Brings Vanessa Guillen's Family to Presser to Set...
VIP
I Lost IQ Points Listening to This Kamala Supporter Talk About Abortion
WATCH: CNN Panel Lose Their Minds When Guest Drops FACT That Kamala Wasn't...
Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Up by ONE in Wisconsin, Senate Race Tied at...
Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful...
Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs
Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes
Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub
You Can See Kamala Harris' Brain Break in Real Time When Journo Questions...
Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
VIP
Smug Lefty Challenges MAGA to Debate List of Nobel Prize Winners Endorsing Kamala...

Cyndi Who? 80s Popstar Quickly Learns That 'Girls Just Want to Vote Trump'

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on October 25, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Time after time, a long-forgotten musical artist reappears to remind everyone they're still breathing and somehow suddenly relevant to whatever major national event is happening. Today, it's 71-year-old Cyndi Lauper's turn. The once-popular 80s popstar is still cashing royalty checks for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, but now she wants girls to get serious about Election Day. Lauper is trying to encourage voters to have 'a change of heart' and vote for Kamala Harris. Well, she hasn't had a hit in ages and her message for Kamala today certainly didn't hit the chord she was expecting.

Advertisement

Here's her video. (WATCH)

'I wanna see a woman in the White House.'

Um, Miss Lauper. There's one problem with that statement. Hmm. what could it be?

Ah, here's the answer.

Lauper's been busy. She's got two Grammy Awards. One is for a theatre musical, and the other for a blues album. So, it strikes us as strange that with her shiny Grammys, handful of still-popular 80s hits and big bad tour bus, she views herself as second class. The woman's loaded, and as Lauper often sings Money Changes Everything. Indeed it does.

Take a look.

So, Lauper's definitely not second class. Thankfully, others are here to help her out with what being second really looks like, plus what kind of woman they're reserving their votes for.

Take it away!

Recommended

BREAKING: The Trump-Rogan Podcast Just Dropped! (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Miss Lauper, if you look, you will find that Americans have no problem with a woman in the White House. Still, nothing frightens us more than Kamala Harris being the first to sit at the Oval Office's Resolute desk. Someday a woman will be president. But not now. Donald Trump is the clear choice to make sure America's true colors come shining through.

Tags: CELEBRITIES CONCERT DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: The Trump-Rogan Podcast Just Dropped! (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
3 HOURS! TONIGHT?! Trump Went the Distance on the Joe Rogan Podcast
FuzzyChimp
Democracy Dies In Dumbness: Hamill, King Cancel WaPo Subscriptions, Fail to See Irony
Amy
WATCH: CNN Panel Lose Their Minds When Guest Drops FACT That Kamala Wasn't Democratically Elected
Amy Curtis
Donald Trump SHAMES The Atlantic, Brings Vanessa Guillen's Family to Presser to Set the Record Straight
Amy Curtis
FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: The Trump-Rogan Podcast Just Dropped! (WATCH) FuzzyChimp
Advertisement