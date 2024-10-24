Going for the Joe Biden Vote? Trump Floats Presidential Pardon of Hunter if Elected

President Donald Trump floated the idea of actually pardoning Hunter Biden on Hugh Hewitt's video podcast today. He didn't totally commit to giving a 'Get Out of Jail, Free' card to the infamous son of President Joe Biden, but says it's something he'll consider. Hunter has a long list of federal convictions and charges involving not only an illegal gun purchase but also taxes. Hunter's laptop, which was suppressed by Biden-friendly 'news' orgs during the 2020 election, still has Trump voters angry and seeking justice.

Advertisement

Hear Trump explain it. (WATCH)

NOW - Trump, on pardoning Hunter Biden: "I wouldn't take it off the books." pic.twitter.com/TDT8i2sQ9t — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2024

Wow, that was unexpected.

This pardon-talk has some questioning Trump but others see it as a smart move considering how Democrats are falsely painting Trump as an unforgiving 'dictator'.

This person sees through the Dem lies.

But I thought he was trying to prosecute his political enemies?! Oh wait, that was just the dems projecting what they have done — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) October 24, 2024

Projecting is a Democratic Party specialty.

'Journalists' and their fellow Dems have pulled out another tired trope in hopes of spoiling a Trump election victory. It's not working.

The joke's on Dems, again.

Wow, literally Hitler. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) October 24, 2024

Is Trump being truthful? Politically cautious?

He had a chance to pursue charges against Hillary Clinton after he trounced her presidential dreams in 2016 but for the sake of the country he didn't. That didn't stop Hillary and the Dems from seeking vengeance though.

Looks like Trump played his cards right in the interview.

He answered the question probably as best as he could. Should he have said he wouldn’t pardon Hunter?? That would have just reiterated the Dems’ talking point of Trump going after his political enemies. The Dems would’ve played that clip over and over again until the election. — Jules (@Jules7547) October 24, 2024

So now there's less real fuel for the media's fire, not that they won't create their own.

The media will continue to portray Trump as a divider, despite it not being true. But, if he's willing to spare the son of a political rival who has tried to jail and destroy him, Trump may just be the unifier-in-chief this country needs.