Going for the Joe Biden Vote? Trump Floats Presidential Pardon of Hunter if Elected

Warren Squire  |  3:50 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President Donald Trump floated the idea of actually pardoning Hunter Biden on Hugh Hewitt's video podcast today. He didn't totally commit to giving a 'Get Out of Jail, Free' card to the infamous son of President Joe Biden, but says it's something he'll consider. Hunter has a long list of federal convictions and charges involving not only an illegal gun purchase but also taxes. Hunter's laptop, which was suppressed by Biden-friendly 'news' orgs during the 2020 election, still has Trump voters angry and seeking justice. 

Hear Trump explain it. (WATCH)

Wow, that was unexpected.

This pardon-talk has some questioning Trump but others see it as a smart move considering how Democrats are falsely painting Trump as an unforgiving 'dictator'.

This person sees through the Dem lies.

Projecting is a Democratic Party specialty.

'Journalists' and their fellow Dems have pulled out another tired trope in hopes of spoiling a Trump election victory. It's not working.

The joke's on Dems, again.

Is Trump being truthful? Politically cautious?

He had a chance to pursue charges against Hillary Clinton after he trounced her presidential dreams in 2016 but for the sake of the country he didn't. That didn't stop Hillary and the Dems from seeking vengeance though.

Looks like Trump played his cards right in the interview.

So now there's less real fuel for the media's fire, not that they won't create their own.

The media will continue to portray Trump as a divider, despite it not being true. But, if he's willing to spare the son of a political rival who has tried to jail and destroy him, Trump may just be the unifier-in-chief this country needs.

