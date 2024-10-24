Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears

In Atlanta today, Kamala Harris gave Americans a horrific sonic preview of her prospective presidency. She released a ragged, raspy and clearly washed-up Bruce Springsteen on her rally attendees. 'The Boss' unleashed his unplugged assault on the audience with an acoustic guitar and vocals that would make even Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. quickly turn his head and proclaim 'WTF!' Yes, there was some honking harmonica, too. Crowds were treated (make that, mistreated) to a barrage of Springsteen standards culminating with a dirge-like Dancing in the Dark that was augmented by what listeners can only assume was the aging singer successfully passing a kidney stone.



This gun needs to retire.

Those who heard and survived the harmful harmonics of the 75-year-old Springsteen were brutal in their reviews of the racket.

Here's a choice selection.

Good Lord above, bless his heart. pic.twitter.com/hGcABsDRkJ — Sherry the AF Vet (@SherryTheAF_Vet) October 24, 2024

This was an abject failure of epic proportions. — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) October 24, 2024

I never seen someone play one song on the guitar while singing a completely different song. — Glom Ontome (@GlomOntome) October 24, 2024

I thought karaoke night was tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/C661Ih89tT — Chris Yndo (@ChrisYndo) October 24, 2024

wait, this was not meme edited - right? you're telling me this was the real audio? wow lol — Red Pill RGV (@valleydeltaRGV) October 24, 2024

Yes, that's what he really sounded like.

Dancing in the Dark was a huge hit for Springsteen on the radio and MTV back in the 1980s. You'll recall that future Friends star Courteney Cox was featured in the hit video.

So, how bad was today's performance in comparison?

Courtney Cox heard this and decided to vote for Trump — Neil Paul Carson (@NeilPaulCarson) October 24, 2024

She'd like a return to the glory days, too.

There's more music to come before Election Day. Kamala has been using celebrities and entertainers to boost her rally attendance. Springsteen is just the latest to lend a tune. She's also called on Lizzo, Usher and Stevie Wonder. Beyoncé is set to appear at Kamala's rally in Houston, Texas on Friday.