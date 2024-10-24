VIP
Elizabeth Warren Sends a Karen Letter to McDonald’s CEO About Fast Food Prices
Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is Capable in Every Way But Can’t Say...
Tim Walz Unleashes ‘His Most Blistering Attacks’ on Elon Musk
Kamala Harris Points Out Things That Need to Be Done That Haven't Been...
Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a Fascist (Yawn) at CNN Town Hall
Maricopa County Says It Could Take 10 to 13 Days to Tabulate the...
Here's 'The Right' Making Donald Trump's McDonald's Photo-Op a Three-Day Story
Hitler, Baby, One More Time: Dems Re-Re-Re-Re-Release Tired Tune Used on Republicans Since...
Brian Stelter Thinks It's a Great Point That Trump Could Be Asked About...
Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes V...
Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the...
J. J. Abrams' Latest Failed Reboot - Hillary Clinton
SUUUURE! Keir Starmer, Who Jails People for Memes, Says It's Normal for U.K....
VIP
Donald Trump Didn't Praise Hitler, but Kamala Harris Hopes Voters Are Stupid Enough...

Newspaper's Surprising 'Neutral' Turn Has Democrat Activist Editor Rushing for the Door

Warren Squire  |  6:30 AM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Don't you just love it when the trash takes itself out? A Democrat activist, who is clearly in the bag for Kamala Harris, showed herself out the door Wednesday at The Los Angeles Times. Mariel Garza, who is the editorials editor at the California-based rag had a seismic spat with owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. As expected, she was aghast that the so-called impartial 'news' source was staying neutral in the current presidential election by not endorsing Kamala for the White House. Needless to say, she quickly edited herself out of a job and cut for the door.

Advertisement

Stop, don't, come back!

Bye, Karen.

You could say the best part of her standing up was immediately walking out the door. We're sure gonna miss her! Wonder where they'll find a Democrat activist to replace her in LA? Never fear, just throw a rock out of the 'newsroom' window. You're sure to hit at least one, with that same rock ricocheting off another two or three. They'll replace her in no time.

Anyway, feast your eyes on our cantankerous Karen.

Oof!

The Los Angeles Times laid off more than 100 'journalists' back in January. That's a very good start to a brand new year if you hate misinformation. Don't be surprised to see more laid off in the months following election season.

Recommended

Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes Victim of Crime
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We thank this poster for the flashback.

The future of newspapers is pretty dim.

Meanwhile, back in the present, the political make-up of so-called mainstream 'newsrooms' is no mystery. Spoiler: Dems as far as the eye can see! Still, many feel that newspapers should at least pretend to be straight down the middle and not publicly endorse any political candidates. Of course, activism always trumps actual journalism.

This poster agrees.

Nothing will change and as a result trust in media will continue to plummet.

Leaving The Los Angeles Times will have no effect on Mariel Garza's personal political mission. She'll soon be pushing her Democrat Party messaging at some other employer.

Hey, maybe Kamala will be hiring after the election?

Advertisement

She'll be a perfect fit.

Kamala is lagging behind in newspaper endorsements compared to Biden in 2020. She's landed roughly 60 from so-called impartial newspapers like The New York Times, The Boston Globe and others. Trump has less than 10 and they're from newspapers that notably lean right such as The New Post and The Washington Times.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION ENDORSEMENT JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes Victim of Crime
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is Capable in Every Way But Can’t Say Why He Stepped Aside
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Points Out Things That Need to Be Done That Haven't Been Done
Brett T.
Tim Walz Unleashes ‘His Most Blistering Attacks’ on Elon Musk
Brett T.
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Amy Curtis
Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the Media
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes Victim of Crime Amy Curtis
Advertisement