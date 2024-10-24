Newspaper's Surprising 'Neutral' Turn Has Democrat Activist Editor Rushing for the Door

Don't you just love it when the trash takes itself out? A Democrat activist, who is clearly in the bag for Kamala Harris, showed herself out the door Wednesday at The Los Angeles Times. Mariel Garza, who is the editorials editor at the California-based rag had a seismic spat with owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. As expected, she was aghast that the so-called impartial 'news' source was staying neutral in the current presidential election by not endorsing Kamala for the White House. Needless to say, she quickly edited herself out of a job and cut for the door.

Stop, don't, come back!

The editor of the Los Angeles Times editorial page has resigned after the owner blocked the editorial board from moving forward with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.



“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent.… pic.twitter.com/bH3bJ4oKIi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 23, 2024

Bye, Karen.

You could say the best part of her standing up was immediately walking out the door. We're sure gonna miss her! Wonder where they'll find a Democrat activist to replace her in LA? Never fear, just throw a rock out of the 'newsroom' window. You're sure to hit at least one, with that same rock ricocheting off another two or three. They'll replace her in no time.

Anyway, feast your eyes on our cantankerous Karen.

The editor who resigned because they couldn’t officially endorse Kamala with the official newspaper letterhead: https://t.co/BpHleMQvZI pic.twitter.com/YUpD03YOGg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 24, 2024

Oof!

The Los Angeles Times laid off more than 100 'journalists' back in January. That's a very good start to a brand new year if you hate misinformation. Don't be surprised to see more laid off in the months following election season.

We thank this poster for the flashback.

The future of newspapers is pretty dim.

Meanwhile, back in the present, the political make-up of so-called mainstream 'newsrooms' is no mystery. Spoiler: Dems as far as the eye can see! Still, many feel that newspapers should at least pretend to be straight down the middle and not publicly endorse any political candidates. Of course, activism always trumps actual journalism.

This poster agrees.

“Journalism” is so pathetic. They used to just inform people - now they stamp their little feet and quit because they’re not allowed to be partisan Dem activists. Is it any wonder why nobody trusts any of these people or platforms anymore? — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) October 23, 2024

Nothing will change and as a result trust in media will continue to plummet.

Leaving The Los Angeles Times will have no effect on Mariel Garza's personal political mission. She'll soon be pushing her Democrat Party messaging at some other employer.

Hey, maybe Kamala will be hiring after the election?

I guess she'll wind up as head of communications for whatever non-profit Kamala winds up at after she loses. — vertok (@Vertok55) October 24, 2024

She'll be a perfect fit.

Kamala is lagging behind in newspaper endorsements compared to Biden in 2020. She's landed roughly 60 from so-called impartial newspapers like The New York Times, The Boston Globe and others. Trump has less than 10 and they're from newspapers that notably lean right such as The New Post and The Washington Times.