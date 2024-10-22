Liz Cheney's Opinions on Nannies Don't Include Doug Emhoff's Adventures in Babysitting

Chris Mowrey Says If You're a Real Man, You're Voting for Kamala Harris
Warren Squire  |  7:40 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Is the White House the ultimate babysitting gig? Liz Cheney seems to think so. So who would make the better babysitter-in-chief? Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? We know which 'sitter' Liz thinks deserves to sit in the big chair. But did she consider the qualifications of someone close to her candidate who has extensive babysitting knowledge, especially nannies? We're talking about Kamala's main man. Doug Emhoff.

Let's hear what clueless Cheney has to say.

Enough of Liz's baby talk.

Surely, Liz's White House qualifications extend to presidential spouses as well. Right? Liz, have you met Doug Emhoff? Do you know what Kamala's 'Dougie' has admitted to?

Apparently, he's had his share of sleepovers.

Wow.

Liz is either ignorant or is totally okay with Emhoff's notorious nanny past. We know Emhoff wants to be the First Gentleman, but he's actually the last man we need in the White House.

Kamala skipped the Al Smith dinner for dubious reasons, but surely Liz caught this. (WATCH)

Even Trump said this was no laughing matter.

Still, on the topic of babysitters, we should remind you that Cheney supports the current president. Joe Biden's a man whose day revolves around babysitting and diapers (of the adult variety). Joe most definitely should not be around children.

This poster shows us why. (WATCH)

Thankfully, Biden will be out of the White House soon.

Election Day is almost here and the choice is clear. Do we want a First Gentleman who chases nannies or a President who'll take on the cry babies in Congress? That sounds like an easy call to make. Liz, sit this one out.

